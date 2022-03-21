After you are done taking a deep breath, take a look at the upcoming DraftKings promo code for the Sweet 16. The first weekend of the NCAA Tournament is a great example of why it’s almost impossible to bet on March Madness.

New players who sign up with this DraftKings promo code can lock in 40-1 odds on any team playing in the Sweet 16. This 40-1 odds boost means bettors can place a $5 wager on any college basketball team to win $200 in free bets.

We all know what happens during March Madness. Cinderellas take center stage, heavy favorites fall by the wayside, and bettors are left to pick up the pieces. Betting on the NCAA Tournament is always a difficult proposition, but it’s a bit easier with this DraftKings promo code. Boost the odds on any of the Sweet 16 games and help shift the odds back in your favor this weekend.

DraftKings Promo Code Lines Up Sweet 16 Bonus

This Sweet 16 bonus is the biggest odds boost on the board this weekend. The latest DraftKings promo code is unlocking the door to $200 in free bets. It’s a low-risk way to bet on this weekend’s NCAA Tournament games. What’s better than that?

All it takes is a sign-up and deposit of $5 or more to lock in this odds boost. Signing up with any of the links on this page will automatically trigger this DraftKings promo code.

How big of a boost is this? Gonzaga is the biggest favorite on Thursday at -425 on the moneyline. Existing users would need to wager $850 to win $200 in profit on the Bulldogs.

Remember, new players can bet $5 to win $200 in free bets with this 40-1 odds boost. Of course, your team needs to win its game to cash this bonus, but the value is there.

Using This DraftKings Promo Code

Signing up with a DraftKings promo code is the quickest way to boost your odds on the Sweet 16 this weekend. Follow these simple steps below to get in on the action:

Sweet 16 Matchups

The Sweet 16 is when the NCAA Tournament transitions from non-stop action all weekend long to big-time matchups that can stand alone. Every team playing, even little Cinderellas like Saint Peter’s, can win any game at this point.

Gonzaga is still the favorite to win it all after a tough game against Memphis. However, anything can happen at this point in the tournament. Let’s take a look at the Sweet 16 matchups scheduled for later this week:

THURSDAY:

Arkansas vs. Gonzaga

Michigan vs. Villanova

Texas Tech vs. Duke

Houston vs. Arizona

FRIDAY:

Providence vs. Kansas

Saint Peter’s vs. Purdue

North Carolina vs. UCLA

Iowa State vs. Miami

