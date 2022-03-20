Caesars Sportsbook NY is offering new users the chance to hit it big on any tournament game with no risk. Maybe your bracket is banging. Hopefully your Final Four picks are all steamrolling their. way to New Orleans. Or, like many, maybe your bracket is already busted. Such is life when the high seed you put in the final already spit the bit.

Caesars Sportsbook NY has a new user promo offer of a risk-free $1,100 bet on any of the tournament’s many games. With the Caesars Sportsbook NY risk-free bet, you can narrow your focus to one game. One shining moment, if you will.

New Yorkers can watch some live NCAA Men’s Tournament action, as long as they’re willing to drive to Buffalo to do it. Maybe this makes sense. Madison Square Garden hosted the Big East tournament. Barclays Center had the ACC Tournament. Sometimes you have to share the wealth. Bettors can get two cracks at some wealth of their own with this promo.

Click here and use Caesars Sportsbook NY promo code ESNYXLCZR to get started and claim your $1,100 risk-free wager.

Caesars Sportsbook NY Offers $1,100 Risk-Free Bet

The business end of the tournament is still a week away. The Sweet 16 is where the best teams begin to think that a championship is really within reach. But you don’t have to wait another week to make a second round game meaningful to you.

New users at Caesars Sportsbook can claim a risk-free $1,100 wager on any of these still-early round contests. Numerous chalk mismatches are still in play. The new player’s potential range of return on the risk-free wager is vast.

There have already been upsets and close calls. So what is your appetite for reward? Will you put the $1,100 risk-free on a -250 favorite looking to squeak out a $440 profit? You could, of course, go the other way. Winning an $1,100 wager on a +200 underdog will bring back $2,200.

How to Get Started With Caesars Sportsbook NY

Opening a new account with Caesars Sportsbook NY is simple:

Click here to sign up.

to sign up. That link redirects you to a landing page.

Where prompted, enter basic identifying information to open your new account.

Deposit funds via the multiple, convenient banking options provided.

Place your risk-free bet of up to $1,100 bet on a moneyline or point spread play.

Be aware that you need to opt into the $1,100 risk-free bet. Also, note that your first wager after the opt-in will be the one that carries the promotional protection. If your bet wins, it pays. If your bet loses, you will receive a Free Bet in the amount of the losing wager.

Additional Boosts and Bonuses

Caesars Sportsbook is far from one and done where promotions are concerned. After your risk-free $1,100 bet settles, watch the Boosts and Promos tabs on the Caesars Sportsbook app. There, you will find a variety of odds boosts and promotional wagers tilting the advantage to the player. Intelligent players keep tabs on these offers regularly.

You waited a long time for March Madness to get here. There is no good reason to wait any longer to get in the game.

