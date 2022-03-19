Buckle up for March Madness, but don’t forget to grab this FanDuel NY promo first. The first round of the NCAA Tournament is well underway and Cinderellas are already starting to emerge.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS 56-1 ODDS!

SUPER BOWL 56! BET NOW

This FanDuel NY promo is the key to unlocking $150 in bonuses for March Madness. New users who sign up, make a qualifying deposit of $10, and place a $5 wager on any NCAA Tournament game will automatically win $150 in bonuses. In other words, players are getting 30-1 odds with a guaranteed win.

There are rarely sure things when it comes to sports betting, but this promo qualifies. This is the very definition of a no-brainer bet because even if your original wager loses, this $150 bonus is a guarantee. That’s why this FanDuel NY promo is a must-have for college basketball fans this weekend.

New players can grab wild 30-1 odds on any NCAA Tourney game with the latest FanDuel NY promo. Click here to bet $5 to win $150 in bonuses guaranteed.

FanDuel NY Promo Unlocks the Floodgates

This FanDuel NY promo is the only safe bet that you will find this weekend. We already saw Kentucky, one of the biggest favorites in the first round, lose outright to Saint Peter’s. Anyone can beat anyone at this time of year. That’s why it’s called March Madness.

This 30-1 odds boost isn’t really a typical odds boost. It’s a sure-fire bonus no matter what happens to the original wager. Players who pick a winner will win twice with this offer.

Grabbing an extra $150 in bonuses is the perfect way to kick off March Madness. This FanDuel NY promo is the easiest way for bettors to get off on the right foot for the NCAA Tournament.

Getting Started With This FanDuel NY Promo

It only takes a few minutes to get started with this FanDuel NY promo. Players can follow the simple step-by-step guide below to claim this 30-1 odds boost:

Start the registration process by clicking on any of the links on this page, including here .

. After redirecting to a landing page, input basic information to set up your profile.

Make a deposit of $10 or more to qualify for this promo.

Players with an iOS or Android device can download the FanDuel Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a $5 wager on any NCAA Tournament game.

Win $150 in bonuses.

New York Sports Betting Stars Off Hot

It’s time to roll for sports fans in New York. Online sports betting launched in early 2022 and there is already a ton of enthusiasm in the Empire State. Sports fans have had the opportunity to place legal wagers on the Super Bowl and now March Madness.

FanDuel Sportsbook is one of the only apps in New York and it’s one of the top options on the market. Its easy-to-use app, comprehensive list of markets, and competitive odds make it one of the most trusted names in the industry.

New players can grab wild 30-1 odds on any NCAA Tourney game with the latest FanDuel NY promo. Click here to bet $5 to win $150 in bonuses guaranteed.