The latest DraftKings NY promo code is bringing a ridiculous March Madness odds boost for New Yorkers. By now, everyone’s bracket is hanging on a thread and we have to look for other ways to win on the NCAA Tournament.

This DraftKings NY promo code is coming in at the perfect time to save anyone with a busted bracket. New players can bet $5 on any NCAA Tournament team’s moneyline and win $200 in free bets if they pick a winner. That’s a 40-1 moneyline odds boost on any March Madness game.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS BET $5, WIN $200!

MARCH MADNESS BONUS! BET NOW

Upsets and unexpected comebacks are part of the reason why we love March Madness. However, it’s never fun to be on the wrong side of an upset on your bracket or on a bet. Thankfully, this New York sports betting bonus providing a low-risk, high-reward wager for new bettors to cash in on.

Grab this 40-1 moneyline odds boost on any NCAA Tournament team this weekend by signing up with this DraftKings NY promo code here.

DraftKings NY Promo Code Delivers

College basketball fans are in luck this weekend. Not only are there games all day long every day, but this DraftKings NY promo code is delivering a massive odds boost. This type of offer doesn’t come around very often.

There are a ton of different options for bettors with this odds boost. All it takes is a $5 wager to lock in this 40-1 odds boost on any team playing this weekend. Users who pick a winning side will take home $200 in free bets that are valid for up to one week after the original wager settles.

Although New Yorkers are prohibited from betting on in-state colleges, that shouldn’t be much of a problem in the NCAA Tournament. The state of New York had a poor showing in college basketball this year.

How to Redeem This DraftKings NY Promo Code

Redeeming this DraftKings NY promo code is the easy part. Figuring out what team to use this 40-1 odds boost on could take even longer than signing up. Follow this walkthrough below to get started:

Click here to begin the registration process and this DraftKings NY promo code will be automatically applied.

to begin the registration process and this NY promo code will be automatically applied. After creating your account, make a deposit of at least $5+ to qualify for this odds boost.

Place a $5 wager on any team in March Madness.

Win $200 in free bets if you pick a winner.

New York Sports Betting Hits the Ground Running

Online sports betting hasn’t been around for long in New York, but there is already a ton of enthusiasm for it in the Empire State. The Super Bowl was the first big event for New Yorkers since the launch of online sports betting, but March Madness is right behind it.

Despite New York’s sad state of college basketball, New Yorkers can still get in on the fun of the NCAA Tournament by playing on DraftKings NY. It’s not ideal, but it’s the best we can do right now.

Grab this 40-1 moneyline odds boost on any NCAA Tournament team this weekend by signing up with this DraftKings NY promo code here.