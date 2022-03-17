The latest Caesars Sportsbook NCAA Tournament promo gives new users the choice of two sensational offers. The first is the largest risk-free bet promo in the business. The second pays out an Uber Eats gift card.

New users can take advantage of the Caesars Sportsbook NCAA Tournament promo by clicking on any of the links on this page. Doing so will activate the offer of the user’s choice.

Millions will tune into some of the NCAA Tournament action. Whether it’s a diehard fan, a casual fan, or someone who entered an office pool, the NCAA Tournament participants will have plenty of eyes on them. Caesars Sportsbook has two great promo offers available. Each brings unique value to the table.

Click here and use promo code ESNYXLCZR to get a $1,100 risk-free bet. Click here and use promo code ESNYEAT to Bet $50, Get a $250 Uber Eats gift card with this Caesars Sportsbook NCAA Tournament promo.

Caesars Sportsbook NCAA Tournament Promo Brings $1,100 Risk-Free Bet

Risk-free bets are a standard new user offering in legal online sports betting. Caesars Sportsbook has the largest risk-free bet offer in the industry. Rather than set the cap at $1,000, Caesars has a $1,100 risk-free bet for prospective bettors to take advantage of. A risk-free bet offers a mulligan of sorts if the user’s first bet loses.

For example, if a bettor wagers $900 on Gonzaga to beat Georgia State, but Georgia State pulls off the massive upset, Caesars will issue a $900 site credit refund. This refund will come in the form of a Free Bet. Bettors can then use that Free Bet on another game. That effectively gives a bettor a second chance at a win.

Bet $5, Get a $250 Uber Eats Gift Card

There’s a real chance that if you’re reading this, the chance to earn an Uber Eats gift card might be a more practical and useful promo for you. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with that. This promo is easy to sign up for and the process of getting the Uber Eats gift card is straightforward.

Click on the link above or below and use promo code ESNYEAT to activate the offer. You’ll then need to sign up. First, fill out the required information. Next, make a deposit of at least $50. Then, place one or more bets on markets with odds that are greater than -200 (-200, -150, +110, etc.). Once you’ve reached the $50 threshold, Caesars will send you the $250 Uber Eats gift card to the email you used when setting up your Caesars Sportsbook account.

How to Register for the Caesars Sportsbook NCAA Tournament Promo

Prospective bettors can earn a great new user promo by signing up via any of the links on this page. Doing so will activate their preferred new user offer. Here’s how to sign up:

Click on the new user offer of your choice above or below.

Complete the registration process.

Make your first deposit.

Navigate to the game of your choice.

Place a qualifying wager.

You will receive a Free Bet worth the stake of your first real-money wager if the bet loses if you choose the risk-free bet offer. If you choose the Uber Eats offer, you will receive an email with a digital gift card within seven days of your bets settling.

