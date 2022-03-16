The Rangers land scoring depth in deal with Florida.

The New York Rangers have been in the market for scoring depth for the past few months, and it appears they have landed a player to help their playoff push.

After scoring twice against the Rangers the last time they battled, Frank Vatrano is reportedly set to join the Blueshirts. The Rangers are reportedly sending a 2022 fourth-round pick back to Florida in the deal.

The Florida Panthers are trading Frank Vatrano to the New York Rangers for a fourth round pick this year.

Official trade call hasn’t happened yet. @TSNHockey @TheAthletic — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 16, 2022

Vatrano, who turned 28 on Monday, is in the final year of his contract with a $2.5 million cap hit. He has scored 10 goals in 49 games for the Panthers this season.

Frankie Vatrano (traded to the Rangers for a 4th) is a weak play-driver with a very good shot. He'll be right at home in NYR. pic.twitter.com/CgVhY2NEzL — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) March 16, 2022

He originally signed with the Boston Bruins as an undrafted free agent after two seasons at UMass-Amherst. He was traded to Florida for a third-round pick in 2018.

In 379 career regular season games, Vatrano has scored 93 goals with 64 assists.