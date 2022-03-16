Frank Vatrano
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Rangers land scoring depth in deal with Florida.

The New York Rangers have been in the market for scoring depth for the past few months, and it appears they have landed a player to help their playoff push.

After scoring twice against the Rangers the last time they battled, Frank Vatrano is reportedly set to join the Blueshirts. The Rangers are reportedly sending a 2022 fourth-round pick back to Florida in the deal.

Vatrano, who turned 28 on Monday, is in the final year of his contract with a $2.5 million cap hit. He has scored 10 goals in 49 games for the Panthers this season.

He originally signed with the Boston Bruins as an undrafted free agent after two seasons at UMass-Amherst. He was traded to Florida for a third-round pick in 2018.

In 379 career regular season games, Vatrano has scored 93 goals with 64 assists.

Tab Bamford
Tab has written about MLB, the NHL and the NFL for more than a decade for publications including The Fourth Period, Bleacher Report and La Vida Baseball. He is the author of two books about the Chicago Blackhawks and has been credentialed for the MLB All-Star Game and postseason and multiple Stanley Cup Finals. He is the co-host of the Line Drive Radio podcast.