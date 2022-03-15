The NCAA Tournament is one of the best times of the year for hoops diehards and the latest DraftKings March Madness promo is bringing two wild bonuses to the table.

New players can grab 40-1 odds on any NCAA Tournament team’s moneyline with this DraftKings March Madness promo. Bet $5 to win $200 in free bets on any team during March Madness. Additionally, all users can grab Gonzaga at boosted +100 moneyline odds in their first-round matchup.

With this 40-1 odds boost, bettors can bet $5 to win $200 in free bets on any team. That kind of odds boost is a great way to start things off on the right foot. As for the Gonzaga boost, this is a complete no-brainer given the fact that only one 16 seed has ever beaten a No. 1. This DraftKings March Madness promo can help new players hit the ground running.

DraftKings March Madness Promo Boosts the Odds

Boost the odds on any of the NCAA Tournament games to help shift the odds in your favor. After all, betting on March Madness is always tough given the likelihood of upsets, last-second buzzer-beaters, and the overall craziness of the NCAA Tournament.

Thankfully, this DraftKings March Madness promo gives new users the chance to turn $5 into $200 in free bets. Players will earn eight $25 free bets for winning on this odds boost. Of course, picking a winner is half the battle with this odds boost. But this relatively low-risk wager gives new players an advantage right out of the gate.

With all that said, this 40-1 odds boost is only one part of this DraftKings promo. New players can grab this 40-1 boost, but all users can take advantage of a no-brainer boost on Gonzaga.

Gonzaga No-Brainer

Let’s talk about this no-brainer bet. For what it’s worth, they are currently listed at -8000 on the moneyline, but players can opt-in on this special offer to get the Bulldogs at +100.

For reference, players who don’t take advantage of this boost would need to wager $4,000 to win $50. As for players who are smart enough to grab this special offer, they can bet $50 to win $50.

We have to acknowledge the tiny percentage that Georgia State pulls off the upset. With that said, we don’t expect to see Gonzaga bow out in the first round. Nonetheless, they are a team with legitimate championship aspirations.

Starting With This DraftKings March Madness Promo

Signing up and redeeming this DraftKings March Madness promo is as easy as 1-2-3. Follow this step-by-step guide below to get things started:

