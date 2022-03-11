The latest Caesars Sportsbook college basketball promos are setting the stage for what is going to be a busy March. Conference tournaments are well underway as teams try and snag a bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Caesars Sportsbook States: NY, NJ, AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NV, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ESNYXLCZR SIGNUP BONUS $1,100

RISK-FREE BET BET NOW

This Caesars Sportsbook college basketball promo is offering new users the chance to cash in on up to $1,100 in first-bet insurance. Anyone who loses on their first bet will receive a free bet in the amount they lost, up to $1,100. Use promo code ELITEXLCZR to lock in this offer.

With dozens of college basketball games to choose from this weekend, there should be no shortage of options for hoops fans. All the big conferences are in action this weekend and this Caesars Sportsbook promo is a fool-proof way to grab up to $1,100 in insurance on all the action.

Click here to sign up with this Caesars Sportsbook college basketball promo for a $1,100 risk-free bet. Use promo code ELITEXLCZR to get started.

Caesars Sportsbook’s College Basketball Promo Goes Big

March is one of the best months of the year for sports fans and it’s even better with this Caesars Sportsbook college basketball promo. This offer works a lot like a typical risk-free bet.

Place a wager on any event this weekend and Caesars Sportsbook will back it up with a free bet. Winners will take home the cash with no questions asked. Meanwhile, anyone who loses this first wager will receive a free bet in the amount they lost, up to $1,100.

In effect, this promo gives new users two chances to win big on their first bet. Someone who wagers $500 and loses will receive a $500 free bet. Another person who maxes out this offer at $1,100 would receive a free bet of $1,100. Makes sense, right?

How to Get This Caesars Sportsbook College Basketball Promo

Let’s take a quick look at how new users can take advantage of this Caesars Sportsbook promo. It’s the perfect weekend to use this free-bet insurance. Here is a beat-by-beat breakdown for signing up:

Click here and input Caesars Sportsbook promo code ELITEXLCZR to get started.

and input Caesars Sportsbook promo code ELITEXLCZR to get started. After creating an account, make a deposit in the amount you want to place on your first wager.

From there, place your first bet on any available market, including college basketball this weekend.

Winners will win cash. Losers will receive a free bet and a second chance.

March Madness is Already Here

Although the NCAA Tournament is what most people think of when they hear the term “March Madness,” don’t sleep on Championship Week. There are National Championship contenders galore on the hardwood this weekend.

Not to mention, there are a few teams who are still trying to bolster that resumé ahead of Selection Sunday. College basketball is firing on all cylinders and new players don’t need to be experts to get started.

This free-bet insurance is the way to go for this jam-packed weekend of college hoops.

Click here to sign up with this Caesars Sportsbook college basketball promo for a $1,100 risk-free bet. Use promo code ELITEXLCZR to get started.