The freshest DraftKings NY promo is giving away an insane odds boost on any college basketball game for March Madness. With Championship Week well underway, there are plenty of primetime options for sports fans.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS BET $1, WIN $100

UFC 272 BONUS! BET NOW

New players who sign up with this DraftKings NY promo can bet $5 to win $200 in free bets on any college basketball team this week. This equates to a 40-1 odds boost for new users, which is a massive boost on any March Madness game.

Sure, Championship Week is already underway with some of the smaller conferences starting up, but the power conference tournaments are starting to heat up as of Wednesday.

The Big East, Big Ten, Big 12, and Pac-12 tournaments start up on Wednesday while the ACC tipped off on Tuesday. Later this week, the Big Ten Tournament gets rolling. Things are about to heat up with this DraftKings NY promo.

The latest DraftKings NY promo delivers 40-1 moneyline odds on any college basketball game by clicking here. Bet $5 to win $200 on any team’s moneyline.

DraftKings NY Promo Delivers March Madness Bonus

College basketball fans are about to enter heaven on Earth. The last half of March is the best time of the year to be a college basketball fan and this DraftKings NY promo is giving New Yorkers a big-time odds boost.

Of course, picking a winner is half the battle with this odds boost. But it’s impossible to deny the value of 40-1 moneyline odds. New players can look for a heavy favorite for the most value. However, his odds boost can be applied to any college basketball game this week.

This bonus will be paid out as eight $25 free bets that are valid for up to one week after the original wager settles. This gives these new players the chance to play with house money on March Madness.

Getting Started With DraftKings NY Promo

So, how can new users take advantage of this DraftKings NY promo? It only takes a few minutes to get started with this 40-1 moneyline odds boost. Here’s a handy walkthrough to grab this promo:

Click here to sign up with this DraftKings NY promo.

to sign up with this DraftKings NY promo. Create an account by inputting basic identifying information (name, date of birth, email address, physical address, last four digits of social security number, etc.).

Make a $5+ deposit using any of the secure and convenient banking methods (PayPal, bank transfers, credit cards, debit cards, etc.).

Place a $5 wager on any college basketball game to win $200 in free bets.

March Madness Boosts and Bonuses

This DraftKings NY promo is bringing the heat, but the boosts and bonuses don’t stop there. Check out the daily odds boosts for the best offers on all the college basketball games.

In addition to these college basketball boosts, DraftKings NY is providing massive boosts on the NBA, NHL, PGA Tour, and much more. March is one of the best times of the year to be a sports fan and there are sure to be a ton of offers to continue the madness.

The latest new player special delivers 40-1 moneyline odds on any college basketball game by clicking here. Bet $5 to win $200 on any team’s moneyline.