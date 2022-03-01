Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington are bringing bad blood to the octagon on Saturday and the best way to bet on the fights is with the DraftKings UFC 272 promo.

The DraftKings UFC 272 promo provides 100-1 moneyline odds on any fighter this weekend. Simply sign up, make a deposit of $1+, and place a $1 wager on any fighter in UFC 272. Winners will earn $100 in free bets.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS BET $1, WIN $100

UFC 272 BONUS! BET NOW

UFC 272 is packed out with star-studded talent this weekend. Obviously, Masvidal-Covington is getting the most attention as the co-main event, but there are plenty of big names on the card for Saturday. Rafael dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev are headlining as the co-main event. This DraftKings UFC 272 promo can be applied to any of the matches taking place in Las Vegas.

Click here to sign up with this DraftKings UFC 272 promo. New users can bet $1 on any fighter to win $100 in free bets.

Grab 100-1 Odds With DraftKings UFC 272 Promo

There is nothing too complicated about this DraftKings UFC 272 promo. New players who make a deposit of $1 or more will automatically become eligible for 100-1 odds on any fighter.

Place a $1 bet on the moneyline of any fighter at UFC 272. If your bet wins, you will earn $100 in free bets. These bonus bets will be distributed as four $25 free bets which will be valid for up to one week after your original wager settles.

With five fights on the main card, new players will have plenty of options for this odds boost. Betting on the UFC is always tough, but it’s a little bit easier with 100-1 odds. Although picking a winner is half the battle, it’s easier to do so when you only have to lay down $1.

This low-risk, high-reward option is a steal.

How to Redeem This DraftKings UFC 272 Promo

Signing up and claiming this DraftKings UFC 272 promo is as easy as 1-2-3. It’s the quickest way to grab 100-1 odds on any available fighter. Follow this step-by-step guide below to get started:

Click here to begin the registration process.

to begin the registration process. After creating your account, make a $1+ deposit to qualify for this DraftKings UFC 272 promo.

Place a $1 wager on any fighter at UFC 272.

Winners will earn $100 in free bets.

This promo is available to new users in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Wyoming, or West Virginia.

The Main Card Matchups

Here are the current moneyline odds on each fight on the main card. Remember, you can boost the odds on any fighter with this DraftKings UFC 272 promo:

Colby Covington -320

Jorge Masvidal +250

Rafael dos Anjos +210

Rafael Fiziev -260

Edson Barboza +130

Bryce Mitchell -150

Kevin Holland -280

Alex Oliveira +225

Sergey Spivak -210

Greg Hardy +175

The best value with this DraftKings UFC 272 promo appears to be on Colby Covington, but don’t sleep on Jorge Masvidal. He has knockout power and history with Covington. Although Masvidal is on a two-match losing streak, both of those losses came against Kamaru Usman, one of the baddest men in the world.

Click here to sign up with this DraftKings UFC 272 promo. New users can bet $1 on any fighter to win $100 in free bets.