New Yorkers have hit the ground running with online sports betting and that’s going to continue with this DraftKings NY promo code. NBA and NHL fans are in luck with this latest offer.

New players who sign up with this DraftKings NY promo code can grab 150-1 moneyline odds on any NBA or NHL game this week. This boosted odds promo gives new users the chance to bet $1 to win $150 in free bets.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS BET $1, WIN $150

ANY NBA OR NHL GAME BET NOW

Although the NBA is in a bit of a dead period because of the All-Star break, there is wall-to-wall NHL action this week. In fact, there are 30 games for bettors to choose from between Monday and Friday. The NBA will resume on Thursday night.

This new player bonus is a sure-fire way to boost the moneyline odds on any game this week. Let’s take a closer look at this offer.

New players can click here to claim this DraftKings NY promo code and get 150-1 odds on any NBA or NHL game this week. Bet $1 to win $150 in free bets.

DraftKings NY Promo Code Unlocks 150-1 Odds

This DraftKings NY promo code can unlock a ridiculous 150-1 odds boost. New users who sign up and make a deposit of at least $5 will automatically lock in this boost.

From there, bet $1 on any NBA or NHL team to win $150 in free bets. These bonus bets will be valid for up to one week after your original wager settles. Of course, these free bets can be used towards a wide range of markets, not just the same sport as your original bet.

In other words, if you win $150 in free bets on an NHL game, you can use those free bets towards the NBA, college basketball, or any other sport. This DraftKings NY promo code puts the power in the hands of the players.

How to Claim This DraftKings NY Promo Code

Claiming this DraftKings NY promo code is a quick and painless process. In fact, we put together a basic outline of the sign-up process to help you get started below:

Click here or on any of the links on this page to automatically trigger this DraftKings NY promo code.

or on any of the links on this page to automatically trigger this DraftKings NY promo code. After creating your account, make an initial deposit of at least $5 to qualify for this boost.

Place a $1 wager on any NBA or NHL moneyline.

Winners will take home $150 in free bets.

This promo is available to New Yorkers and new players in a handful of other states (Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming).

New York Online Sports Betting Starts Off Hot

New Yorkers are making it loud and clear — they are all-in on sports betting. Online sports betting launched in early 2022 and New York is already outpacing every other state when it comes to total handle.

The fact that the launch coincided with the NFL Playoffs definitely didn’t hurt. We expect to see that enthusiasm continue as the NBA and NHL seasons heat up. Not to mention, March Madness is right around the corner.

New players can click here to claim this DraftKings NY promo code and get 150-1 odds on any NBA or NHL game this week. Bet $1 to win $150 in free bets.