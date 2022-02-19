NY sports betting continues a hot start in the second half of February with the latest FanDuel NY promo that delivers new players a $1,000 risk-free first bet on any game this weekend.

The latest FanDuel NY promo is as straightforward as it gets. New users who sign up and make an initial deposit will be able to place a risk-free bet of up to $1,000 on almost any event this weekend.

With NHL, NBA, and college basketball in full swing, bettors are going to have options over the next few weeks. The NFL is king when it comes to sports betting, but the end of football season means that March Madness is right around the corner. This FanDuel NY promo and the risk-free bet is one way to go big on your very first wager in New York.

Click here to sign up with this FanDuel NY promo. New players can make their first wagers risk-free up to $1,000 on a wide range of markets.

FanDuel NY Promo $1,000 Risk-Free Bet

What does that mean exactly? Players can place their first bet on any available market and if it loses, this FanDuel NY promo will trigger an automatic refund in site credit. Players will get a second shot at winning big.

What happens if you win your first bet? Anyone who wins their first wager will get to take home the cash, no questions asked. With this risk-free bet covering up to $1,000 in losses, it has massive potential.

Signing up With This FanDuel NY Promo

Signing up with this FanDuel NY promo only takes a few minutes. It’s a streamlined process because there is no need for a promo code or any special bonus code. Follow the steps below to redeem this $1,000 risk-free bet today:

to sign up and redeem this FanDuel NY promo. After creating an account, make a deposit of $10 or more to qualify for this risk-free bet. We recommend making an initial deposit in the amount you wish to place on your risk-free bet.

Place your first wager risk-free up to $1,000.

What to Bet on This Weekend

It’s All-Star Weekend in the NBA and while we wouldn’t recommend placing a $1,000 risk-free bet on an exhibition game, there are still plenty of available markets.

College basketball season is heating up as teams continue to build their cases for an NCAA Tournament. Unfortunately, college hoops fans in New York won’t be able to bet on NY teams due to local guidelines. However, there is still wall-to-wall action with teams in other states on the schedule for this weekend.

Not to mention, the NHL’s regular season continues with a ton of games this weekend. In other words, there is something for everyone with this FanDuel NY promo.

