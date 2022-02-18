The next few weeks are going to be huge for sports fans and Caesars Sportsbook NY is upping the stakes. Although football season is over, other marquee sports like NBA, NHL, and college basketball are just getting to the good part of the year.

Caesars Sportsbook NY is offering up the biggest bonus of the weekend with up to $1,500 in bonus credit for new users. Simply sign up, make an initial deposit of $50, and receive a 100% deposit match. This 100% match will go all the way up to $1,500.

Caesars NY Sportsbook States: NY, NJ, AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NV, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ESNYXLCZR SIGNUP BONUS $1,500

DEPOSIT MATCH BET NOW

The world knew that New York would be all-in on online sports betting when it launched, but the enthusiasm seen over the last few weeks is even crazier than expected. A big reason for that enthusiasm is directly related to the big boosts and bonuses offered by Caesars Sportsbook NY.

New players can sign up with Caesars Sportsbook NY by clicking here and get a 100% first-deposit match up to $1,500.

Caesars Sportsbook NY’s Massive Deposit Match

This Caesars Sportsbook NY first deposit match is one of the biggest bonuses of the weekend for New Yorkers. And the best part is, it doesn’t require new players to jump through any hoops.

Anyone who signs up with the links on this page and makes an initial deposit between $50 and $1,500 will automatically receive a dollar-for-dollar match on that deposit.

This is a way to effectively double your bankroll heading into this weekend’s action. That’s not a bad way to kick things off as March Madness approaches. In fact, this bonus will give new users the chance to run it up in the weeks leading up to the NCAA Tournament.

Claiming This Caesars Sportsbook NY Deposit Match

Caesars Sportsbook NY makes it a breeze to sign up and claim up to $1,500 in bonuses. Again, all it takes is a sign-up and a minimum deposit of $50 to trigger this 100% deposit match.

Here is a detailed walkthrough regarding the process for signing up and claiming this bonus:

Click here (or on any of the links on this page) to begin the registration process.

(or on any of the links on this page) to begin the registration process. After redirecting to a Caesars Sportsbook NY landing page, follow the prompts to create your account.

Using any of the available banking methods, make a deposit between $50 and $1,500 for a 100% match in bonus credit.

Start placing your wagers on any available market.

New York Online Sports Betting Hits the Ground Running

New Yorkers have been waiting for this moment for years. Ironically, sports betting has been legal in New York for the last few years, but players had to place wagers in person at upstate sportsbooks.

It was only in early 2022 that new players could begin placing wagers on a computer or mobile device. The brand was one of the first sportsbooks to launch and they hit the ground running with a ton of bonuses.

In fact, this $1,500 first-deposit match is still one of the best offers on the market.

New players can sign up with Caesars Sportsbook NY by clicking here and get a 100% first-deposit match up to $1,500.