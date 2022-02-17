The Super Bowl is now in the rearview mirror, but DraftKings Sportsbook wasted no time pumping out a fresh promotion. New York just went live with legalized online sports betting last month. As such, many New York bettors are still shopping for sign-up bonuses like this one from DraftKings. Registrants in the Empire State can unlock 150-1 odds on any NBA or NHL team with this DraftKings NY promo.

DraftKings Sportsbook unleashed another impressive incentive-laden promotion for new users starting on Valentine’s Day. Nabbing 150-1 odds on any NBA or NHL team’s moneyline, provides a low-risk, high-reward opportunity that will entice many to this DraftKings NY promo.

It’s a long road ahead until the NFL returns. However, there is still plenty of other sporting action to entertain us in the meantime. The NBA and NHL seasons are ramping up in intensity, as the best teams begin to separate from the pack. With the new DraftKings NY promo, first-time users can pick any team from either league to win its game at unbeatable +15000 odds.

DraftKings NY Promo Offers 150-1 Odds in NBA or NHL

DraftKings Sportsbook took its amazing 56-1 moneyline odds offer for Super Bowl 56 and went bigger. The new DraftKings NY promo that began on Valentine’s Day now offers 150-1 odds to new users.

With this promotion, registrants unlock a +15000 moneyline on any NBA or NHL team for any game until February 27. By initially depositing at least $5, new members bet $1+ on any team from either league to win any game. If correct, the DraftKings patron wins $150, plus whatever the $1+ moneyline wager itself pays on its own.

Of course, anyone who has yet to sign on with DraftKings Sportsbook is welcome to collect this great deal. However, this offer is available to any new DK registrant in any state where the DraftKings Sportsbook app is live. This includes players from AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WY, and WV.

Steps to Win $150 off $1 Bet with DraftKings NY Promo

Unlocking 150-1 odds with the DraftKings NY promo is a simple process. Click on any of the links on this page and follow the steps below. In just minutes you will be ready to collect $150 off a $1 bet with +15000 moneyline odds on any NBA or NHL team.

Click here to register as a new user at DraftKings Sportsbook.

to register as a new user at DraftKings Sportsbook. Fill out any required registration information (i.e. full name, home address, etc.).

Make an initial deposit of $5 or more to activate the promotion.

Bet $1 or more on any team’s moneyline in the NBA or NHL. The first such wager you place will be the one that counts towards this promotion.

If your chosen team wins, you will receive $150 paid out as six $25 free bets.

DraftKings Sportsbook Offers Even More

Naturally, as one of the sports betting industry’s biggest and best, DraftKings Sportsbook has far more to offer, as well. Registrants using the DraftKings NY Promo will join countless other DK players enjoying seemingly endless betting options and elite rewards.

DraftKings boasts a wide array of bettable sports and events, beyond the NBA and NHL discussed in this offer. With college basketball currently in the heart of conference play and March Madness just around the corner, this is a great time to place some wagers on your favorite teams.

DK Sportsbook also supports its users with an incredible selection of bonus offers. Bettors will find promotions for risk-free wagers, Same Game Parlays, profit boosts and more. DraftKings floods both its in-app sportsbook and online casino with unique, plentiful, and ever-changing promos. It even offers “missions” that can be completed by players for free loot.

