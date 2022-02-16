The Knicks and Nets are preparing to play for the second time this year and this Caesars Sportsbook NY promo is upping the stakes on this matchup. There are multiple ways to win with this promo on Wednesday night.

The latest Caesars Sportsbook NY promo is offering a massive first-deposit match to new users. Anyone who deposits between $50 and $1,500 will receive a 100% match in bonus credit. Additionally, there is a Fourth Quarter Earnings special for Knicks-Nets tonight.

The Knicks are favored at home in this game, but that shouldn’t come as a total surprise. The Nets are currently without Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons. Not to mention, Kyrie Irving is ineligible to play in New York City. Let’s take a closer look at how new players can snag the maximum bonus for Knicks-Nets.

100% Deposit Match With Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo

This Caesars Sportsbook NY promo is as simple as it gets. Sign up, make an initial deposit, and that deposit will be matched dollar for dollar up to $1,500.

Someone who makes a deposit of $500 in cash will receive $500 in bonuses as well. As long as new users in New York make a minimum deposit of $50, this 100% match will automatically trigger. This bonus credit can be used towards a wide range of events, including Knicks-Nets.

It’s safe to say that this Caesars Sportsbook NY promo is one of the biggest bonuses that New Yorkers can grab. Here is a quick guide to help new players get started:

All deposits between $50 and $1,500 will receive a 100% match in bonus credit.

Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo 4th Quarter Earnings

The 100% deposit match is the first bonus that New Yorkers can get with this Caesars Sportsbook NY promo, but it’s not the only one available.

After signing up and receiving your first deposit match, head over to the promotions page. Place a $50+ wager on the Knicks or Nets and this Fourth Quarter Earnings promo will unlock bonus credit for every point they score in the fourth quarter.

Knicks-Nets Meet for the 2nd Time

The Knicks and Nets are gearing up for their second meeting this year. Brooklyn won a tight one in the first game, but both teams are going to look a bit different this time around.

James Harden was recently traded to the 76ers and Kevin Durant is out with an injury. As for the Knicks, RJ Barrett and Derrick Rose are both out as well.

Betting on this game might be a bit tougher with so many injuries on both sides, but it can be a little easier with this extra bonus credit.

