A bill to allow New York online sports betting to accept bets on horse races, and to place sports betting kiosks at New York stadiums and arenas, is moving through the New York Senate.

Bill S7536A, sponsored by Sen. Joseph P. Addabbo Jr., will allow the nine qualified sports betting operators the ability to take horse racing bets on their mobile apps if approved. Additionally, the bill allows sports betting operators to partner with “select affiliates” to install self-service betting kiosks at their premises for customers.

Bill Will Allow For NY Sports Betting Kiosks

The bill was passed 7-0 earlier in the week by members of the Racing, Gaming and Wagering Committee. It now moves to the Senate Finance committee and does not yet have a vote scheduled on the Senate floor.

“If someone on one of our apps can bet on the Nets, Knicks, Rangers, whatever team they want, and also horse racing at Saratoga, it will give the New York consumer a better product. I think integrating horse racing into mobile betting will be a very high priority for me,” Addabbo previously told ESNY.

If passed, the legislation would allow state sports bettors to place a fixed odds bet on a horse race through one of the nine online operators. The operator would have to partner and enter into an agreement with a horse racing content provider.

The bill would also allow select New York affiliates to partner with a qualified sportsbook to offer self-service betting kiosks on their premises. The bill defines an affiliate as any off-track betting corporation, professional sports stadium or arena, franchised corporation or licensed race track.

The bill specifically notes the video-lottery terminal operator at Aqueduct Racetrack will be able to offer betting kiosks as well.

The kiosks would be owned, operated and maintained by the sportsbooks. Customers would be able to place cash wagers at these kiosks without the requirement of registering a sports betting account.