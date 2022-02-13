Super Bowl Sunday has finally arrived and today represents the final day to take advantage of an incredible FanDuel NY Sportsbook Super Bowl promo. This promo offers 56-1 odds, which give new users the chance to Bet $5, Win $280 cash on the biggest game of the year.

Prospective bettors who register for this FanDuel NY Sportsbook Super Bowl promo via any of the links on this page will receive a 56-1 odds boost for Super Bowl 56. Players can then Bet $5, Win $280 cash if their team wins the Super Bowl.

If you’ve somehow made it this far into reading this and are wondering if this promo is available in states other than New York, the answer is yes. Any of the links on this page will work for bettors in states where FanDuel Sportsbook is available, including New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Louisiana, Tennessee, Michigan, and Colorado.

FanDuel NY Sportsbook Super Bowl Promo Offers Chance at $280 Cash

So many questions surround the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. Can Matthew Stafford seal the deal in his first year with the Rams? Will Joe Burrow once again look like anything but a second year quarterback?

Prior to the Rams and Bengals taking the field at SoFi Stadium, prospective bettors will get one final chance to Bet $5, Win $280 with this FanDuel NY Sportsbook Super Bowl promo. There’s tremendous value offered by this promo, regardless of the team chosen. Bettors who sign up for this 56-1 odds boost will only have to make a $10 deposit, using $5 of it for this chance at $280 cash. Bettors who don’t sign up for this promo would need to wager over $100 on the Rams or Bengals to try to make the same $280 cash profit. Keep in mind that unlike a similar 56-1 odds boost from DraftKings Sportsbook, this one pays out winning bets in cash, which can be withdrawn without having to satisfy a playthrough requirement.

Specials for Super Bowl 56

The top legal online sportsbooks offer a bevy of Super Bowl specials, and FanDuel certainly falls into that category. Bettors can take advantage of incredible specials, including:

Player to be named MVP Matthew Stafford (+125) Joe Burrow (+230) Cooper Kupp (+550) Aaron Donald (+1400)

Position of MVP Award Quarterback (-290) Any other position (+225)

Either Joe Mixon Or Cam Akers To Have 100+ Rushing Yards (+150)

Joe Burrow & Matthew Stafford To Combine For 600+ Passing Yards (+150)

Any Player To Have Either 150+ Yards Receiving Or 150+ Yards Rushing (+175)

Take Advantage of This FanDuel NY Sportsbook Super Bowl Promo

Any prospective bettor in the Empire State can take advantage of this FanDuel NY Sportsbook Super Bowl promo. Doing so gives players a 56-1 odds boost for Super Bowl 56. Bettors must first sign up for a FanDuel NY account:

Click here to register for an account.

to register for an account. Provide the necessary information.

Make your first deposit using any of the safe funding methods.

Place your first real-money wager of $5 on the Rams or Bengals moneyline.

If your team wins Super Bowl 56, you will earn a $280 cash payout. At that point you’ll have the choice of using your winnings on other bets or withdrawing your winnings entirely.

