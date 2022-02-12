Prospective bettors in the Empire State will have their first ever chance to bet on the Super Bowl from the comfort of their homes on Sunday and there is a FanDuel NY promo that pays out a massive cash bonus. In fact, this promo offers the largest multiplier on an initial bet in all of NY online sports betting.

New users can secure a 56-1 odds boost with this FanDuel NY promo by clicking on any of the links on this page. Doing so will give bettors the chance to Bet $5, Win $280 cash if their team wins the Super Bowl.

The Cincinnati Bengals are on the hunt for their first Super Bowl title in team history. Can quarterback Joe Burrow accomplish the feat in only his second year? Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Rams will be playing on their home field at SoFi Stadium. Can Matthew Stafford, who spent 12 years playing for the Detroit Lions, hoist the Lombardi Trophy in his first year as a Ram?

FanDuel NY Promo Brings Bet $5, Win $280 to the Empire State

Despite technically serving as the home team in Super Bowl 56, the Cincinnati Bengals will be playing on on the Los Angeles’ Rams home field at SoFi Stadium. In a way, that puts even more pressure on a Rams team that has already been installed as the favorite entering this game. The Rams are a -198 moneyline favorite, which means it would usually take a $198 wager just to make $100 in profit. Not with this FanDuel NY promo. Bettors can place a mere $5 wager on the Rams and earn $280 cash if Los Angeles Wins.

Players aren’t limited to betting on the Rams, however. A bettor could choose to back the Bengals with a $5 wager instead with the same shot at a $280 cash payout. Keep in mind that bettors who would otherwise want to bet on the underdog Bengals (+166) would be able to earn $166 on a $100 bet, but that’s a sizable wager on an underdog. Either way, the best value in the business comes with this Bet $5, Win $280 cash offer from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Incredible Super Bowl Specials

FanDuel New York has some of the best Super Bowl specials in the industry. Here are some of the best available today:

Joe Burrow & Matthew Stafford to combine for 550+ passing yards & to combine 5+ passing TDs (+260)

Each team to score 1+ rushing TDs & 1+ passing TDs (+330)

Matthew Stafford to have 300+ passing yards & 3+ passing TDs (+350)

Cincinnati Bengals to win, to have the most rushing yards & to have the most receiving yards (+700)

Both teams to score points in all 4 quarters (+1000)

How to Get This FanDuel NY Promo

Bettors in the Empire State can get this FanDuel NY promo by signing up for a new account. The signup process only takes a few minutes.

to sign up. Create your account by providing the necessary information.

Make your first deposit of $10 or more.

Place your first $5 cash wager on the Bengals or Rams to win.

You will receive a $280 cash payout if your team wins Super Bowl 56. You can then either withdraw the winnings or use them on other bets. Keep in mind that you have the option to use some of the winnings on bets and withdraw the remaining funds.

