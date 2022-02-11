The latest DraftKings NY promo is pulling out all the stops with elite Super Bowl bonuses. It will be New York’s first Super Bowl as a state with legal online sports betting, making the push for new customers a top priority for sportsbooks. The DraftKings NY promo code for the game unlocks two unbeatable opportunities for new registrants to the app.

New sign-ups using the DraftKings NY promo code unlock 56-1 moneyline odds on a Super Bowl winner and enter a pool for $10 million in free bets from the app. After sign-up, registrants can bet $5 to win $280 on the Rams or Bengals and also win a $1 million free bet.

The Rams traded future draft picks and made splash trades to build a win-now team. The Bengals drafted high at offensive skill positions and are embracing the role of underdogs. Now, the DraftKings NY promo code certainly doesn’t tell you who is going to win the big game. But it’s Bet $5, Win $280 mantra sure takes care of those who pick correctly.

To use the DraftKings NY promo code to lock in 56-1 moneyline odds on a Super Bowl winner, click here. Registrants are then also able to opt-in for the $10 million kitty that contains five $1 million free bets.

DraftKings NY Promo Code Locks in 56-1 Odds for Super Bowl

The DraftKings Sportsbook NY promo code looks to draw in the masses in New York looking for elite promotions ahead of the Super Bowl. DraftKings didn’t stop at one bonus offer for new users, instead boasting two elite deals.

The first of these specials empowers registrants with 56-1 moneyline odds on either the Rams or Bengals to win SBLVI. New members risk just $5 on their expected winner and, if correct, collect $280.

Explained differently, this promotion boosts the moneyline for Los Angeles and Cincinnati to +5600. Currently, on the DraftKings app, the Rams moneyline is -200, while the Bengals are +170.

In other words, other bettors looking to win $280 on this game, like this offer promises, would have to outlay far more in risk. Normally, a player would have to risk $560 to win $280 with Los Angeles. Even the underdog Bengals would incur nearly $165 in risk to make $280 for someone lacking this promo.

This DraftKings offer stacks up as a top Super Bowl betting site for this year’s game.

Steps to Lock in These Deals with DraftKings NY Promo Code

New registrants looking to claim these deals using the DraftKings NY promo code have it easy. The sign-up process is simple and takes just a couple minutes. Use any of the links on this page and follow the steps below and you’ll be off and running with DraftKings Sportsbook before you know it.

To begin the registration process with DraftKings NY, click here .

. Fill out any requested sign-up information, including full name, address, etc.

Make an initial deposit of $5 or more to activate the 56-1 odds boost.

Place a $5 moneyline bet on Los Angeles or Cincinnati to win Super Bowl 56. Ensure your +5600 odds before submitting your wager.

Winners will receive $280 in bonus cash.

Locate the “$1 Million” free bet promotion on the horizontally scrolling promo bar on the main page of the app.

Click on this promotion and then opt-in before 2 p.m. ET on February 13. Check back that evening to find out if you earned any free play.

$10 Million on the Line, Including Five $1 Million Free Bets

After new users utilize the DraftKings NY promo code to unlock 56-1 odds on a Super Bowl winner, another door also opens. Interestingly, this second special offer is accessible for all DraftKings Sportsbook users, new and existing.

Any member can opt-in for entry into a lottery of sorts that doles out $10 million in free bets from DraftKings. In fact, half of that is allocated to five $1 million free bets given out to five fortunate players.

Registrants and existing customers simply need to opt-in for this bonus opportunity by 2 p.m. ET on February 13. Users are encouraged to check in later that evening to see what free bets they earned, if any.

Any free chance to win $1 million with little to no headache should not be overlooked. DraftKings Sportsbook is going to make several members very happy on Super Bowl Sunday.

