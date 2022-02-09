Super Bowl 56 is coming up this weekend and this DraftKings NY promo code will unlock a big-time boost for bettors. It’s just a matter of time before the Bengals and Rams kick off on Sunday.

New players can skip the DraftKings NY promo code and still lock in a massive odds boost for Super Bowl 56. Bet $5 to win $280 in bonuses on either team. In other words, new users can get 56-1 moneyline odds on either team.

The Bengals are coming into this game as the underdog, but we’ve seen this story play out before. Can the Rams finally put an end to this hot streak from Cincinnati? Matthew Stafford might have something to say about that.

This DraftKings NY promo code is arriving at the perfect time. New York officially launched online sports betting in early January. Coincidentally, that happened just in time for the Super Bowl.

DraftKings NY Promo Code Ups The Stakes

This DraftKings NY promo code is upping the stakes on Super Bowl 56. Of course, this 56-1 odds boost is a direct reference to Super Bowl 56, but that’s good news for bettors.

Once you have an account and make a $5+ deposit, you will automatically qualify for this odds boost. In fact, there’s no need to input an actual code to get this deal. The links will lock in all of the best specials.

Bet $5 on either team’s moneyline to win $280 in bonus cash. Winners will get seven $40 free bets that will be valid for up to one week after your original wager settles. These bonus bets can be applied to a variety of markets.

Super Bowl Million Dollar Free Bet

DraftKings Sportsbook is literally giving away free bets for Super Bowl 56. Five lucky players will earn Million Dollar Free Bets for the Super Bowl. You read that correctly. Five players are getting Million Dollar Free Bets.

All in all, Draftkings Sportsbook is giving away $10 million in free bets to players. The best part is there is no catch with this offer. Simply head over to the promotions page and opt-in before 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 12th. Winners will be chosen that night.

How to Redeem This DraftKings NY Promo Code

Redeeming this DraftKings NY promo code only takes a few minutes. Follow this step-by-step guide to get in on the action today:

Click here or on any of the links on the page to get started.

After redirecting to a landing page, follow the prompts to create your account.

Make a $5+ deposit to qualify for this odds boost.

Place a $5 wager to win $280 in bonuses on the Rams or Bengals.

This offer is available to new players in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

