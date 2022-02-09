It’s only a matter of time before Super Bowl 56, which means time is running out on this Caesars Sportsbook NY promo code. Rams-Bengals is an unexpected, but welcome Super Bowl matchup.

Anyone who signs up with Caesars Sportsbook NY promo code ESNYXLCZR can get up to $1,500 in bonuses for Super Bowl 56. New users are getting a 100% deposit match on all first deposits between $50 and $1,500.

Caesars NY Sportsbook States: NY, NJ, AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NV, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ESNYXLCZR SIGNUP BONUS $1,500

DEPOSIT MATCH BET NOW

The Bengals are pulling off upset after upset in these playoffs, but the Rams have had no problem as the favorite this year. They have already taken down two teams as the favorite and want to make it three.

This Super Bowl promo is a sure-fire way to double your bankroll. With so many different ways to bet on Super Bowl 56, adding a little extra bonus credit isn’t a bad way to get things started.

Click here to sign up with this Caesars Sportsbook NY promo code and grab a 100% first-deposit match. New players can get up to $1,500 in bonuses for Super Bowl 56.

Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code Unlocks $1,500 in Bonuses

This deposit match requires almost no effort on your part. The sign-up process is easy (which we will detail below) and this 100% deposit match is a guarantee on any deposits between $50 and $1,500.

Deposit $600 into your account and receive $600 in bonus credit. Any number between $50 and $1,500 will result in that 100% match in bonus credit.

This bonus credit can actually be applied to any sport — NBA, NHL, college basketball, etc. With that said, Super Bowl 56 is the marquee event of the weekend and we expect to see a ton of action on this game in New York.

But there are more ways to earn bonus credit on Super Bowl 56. Players who win seven different prop bets on the Super Bowl will win a $56 free bet. Anyone who combines those into a parlay can win an additional $56 or $560 free bet. Details on these offers can be found on the Caesars Sportsbook NY promo page.

Getting Started With This Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code

Like we said, signing up with this Caesars Sportsbook NY promo code is as easy as 1-2-3. Adhere to this step-by-step guide to claim your Super Bowl bonuses now:

Click here to begin the registration process and input code ESNYXLCZR.

to begin the registration process and input code ESNYXLCZR. After creating your account, make a deposit of at least $50 to lock in this 100% deposit match.

New users can earn as much as $1,500 in bonuses with this 100% first-deposit match.

Rams vs. Bengals in Super Bowl 56

The Rams are entering this game as the favorite, but we know it’s unwise to sleep on Joe Burrow and the Bengals. They have covered in seven consecutive games and are 4.5-point underdogs.

Can Matthew Stafford and the Rams end that streak or will Burrow’s success continue? Only time will tell, but this Caesars Sportsbook NY promo code can help give you a little extra boost for Super Bowl 56.

Click here to sign up with this Caesars Sportsbook NY promo code and grab a 100% first-deposit match. New players can get up to $1,500 in bonuses for Super Bowl 56.