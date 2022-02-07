How do the New York Mets‘ prospects stack up against the NL East?

On Monday morning, Keith Law dropped his organizational rankings at The Athletic. Law ranked all 30 teams’ prospect depth.

Law already offered his top 100 prospect list previously. The Mets had five players make that list.

Here’s what he had to say about the Mets’ future:

21. Mets

Last year: No. 19

Comments: “The most top-heavy system in the minors has [five] guys on the top 100 and a pitcher who should return to the top 100 if he comes back successfully from Tommy John surgery. But a series of trades — some ill-advised — has badly depleted the system despite a decade of extremely productive drafts and some big hits on the international side. They traded away three of their first four picks from 2018, their two first-round picks from 2016, their second-round pick from 2019, and their first and third picks from 2020, plus two of their best international signings from that decade. It’s a miracle they’re not 30th.”

If the Mets are 21st, where does Law rank the rest of the National League East?

14. Miami Marlins

17. Atlanta Braves

27. Washington Nationals

28. Philadelphia Phillies

Even though Law has the Mets ranked in the bottom third of the league overall, they’re right in the middle of their division. And only Miami ranked in Law’s top half this time.

And Law ranked catcher Francisco Álvarez as the only prospect in the division among his top ten overall. Indeed, Law ranking Álvarez eighth overall is the highest of the three scouting services that have already revealed their top 100 lists.