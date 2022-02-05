The biggest game of the year is almost here and the DraftKings NY promo code is upping the ante for Super Bowl 56. Whether it’s an odds boost or a massive free bet, new users are getting a great deal for the Big Game.

New users who sign up and make a qualifying deposit with the DraftKings NY promo code will have the chance to grab 56-1 moneyline odds on either team. After signing up, just bet $5 to win $280 in bonus cash on the Rams or Bengals.

The Bengals are coming into this game as the underdog, but that hasn’t stopped them in the past. In fact, they came back from double-digits down to beat the heavily-favored Chiefs. We aren’t sleeping on Joe Burrow and the Bengals.

With all that said, the Rams are on a roll. Let’s take a closer look at this DraftKings NY promo code to figure out how you can get 56-1 odds and your share of $10 million in free bets.

DraftKings NY Promo Code Goes Big for the Super Bowl

There is nothing complicated about this 56-1 odds boost. New users can bet $5 on either team’s moneyline to win $280 in bonus cash. Simply sign up, make a qualifying deposit, and place a $5 wager on either team.

If your team wins, you will win seven $40 free bets. These bonus bets will be valid for up to one week after your original wager settles.

This 56-1 odds boost is a not-so-subtle nod to Super Bowl 56. This clever marketing trick is turning into a massive boost for new users on DraftKings NY.

Getting Started With DraftKings NY Promo Code

Picking a winner is actually the hard part. Signing up with DraftKings NY is easy and it only takes a few minutes to get started. Follow the step-by-step guide below to get started:

or on any of the links on this page to start the sign-up process with DraftKings NY. After creating your account, make a deposit of $5+ to qualify for this odds boost.

Place a $5 wager on the Rams or Bengals in Super Bowl 56.

Winners will earn $280 in bonus cash.

Super Bowl 56 Free Bets

So, the odds boost is for new users, but what about the free bets? DraftKings NY is giving away up to $10 million in free bets. In fact, five lucky players will receive Million Dollar Free Bets.

New and existing users can get in on the action with this free bet. All you need to do is “opt-in” before the deadline at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 13th. They are giving away the free bets later that night.

It can’t hurt to throw your hat in the ring on up to $10 million in free bets. These free bets and the odds boost makes this DraftKings NY offer one of the best around.

