The Rams and Bengals are preparing to meet in SoFi Stadium and the best way to bet on the game is with the FanDuel NY Super Bowl Promo. After an exciting NFL Playoffs, we are set for a classic Super Bowl.

The FanDuel NY Super Bowl promo is the easiest way to boost the odds on the Rams or the Bengals. New users who sign up and make a qualifying deposit of $10 or more will get 56-1 moneyline odds on either team. Bet $5 to win $280 in cash.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS 56-1 ODDS!

SUPER BOWL 56! BET NOW

The Rams might be the favorites entering Super Bowl 56, but it would be unwise to count out the Bengals. They are on a magical run after taking out the Chiefs and there is no end in sight. Let’s take a closer look at this FanDuel New York Super Bowl promo.

Click here to sign up with this FanDuel NY Super Bowl promo and bet $5 to win $280 in cash on the Rams or Bengals.

FanDuel NY Super Bowl Promo

This FanDuel New York Super Bowl promo is as good as it gets. Not only can you boost the odds on either team in the Super Bowl, but winners will receive straight cash. This isn’t bonus credit or free bets. It’s cold, hard cash that you can withdraw immediately.

This promo provides a 56-1 odds boost on either team’s moneyline. Obviously, this odds boost is a nod to Super Bowl 56. This FanDuel New York Super Bowl promo is upping the ante for new users with this deal.

It doesn’t matter which team you choose, this 56-1 odds boost can apply to either. There might be more value on the Rams considering the fact that they are the favorite, but either team is receiving a significant boost with this promo.

Claiming This FanDuel NY Super Bowl Promo

It only takes a few minutes and a few short steps to sign up with this FanDuel New York Super Bowl promo. Follow the handy guide below to get started:

Click here to sign up and create your account for boosted Super Bowl odds.

to sign up and create your account for boosted Super Bowl odds. Make a deposit of $10+ using any of the secure and convenient banking methods.

Place a $5 moneyline wager on the Rams or Bengals to win $280 in cash.

New York Online Sports Betting Launches

Online sports betting is finally in New York and the timing couldn’t be better. The official launch in the Empire State came just in time for the NFL Playoffs. This FanDuel NY Super Bowl promo is upping the stakes for the first year that New Yorkers will be able to bet on the Super Bowl.

Whether it’s betting on the spread, moneyline, total, player props, or Super Bowl 56 props, there is something for everyone. Rams-Bengals is going to be a great matchup. It’s fitting that New York is getting such a great game on its first Super Bowl with online sports betting.

Click here to sign up with this FanDuel New York Super Bowl promo and bet $5 to win $280 in cash on the Rams or Bengals.