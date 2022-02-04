The Super Bowl is almost here and this Caesars NY promo is raising the stakes on the game. There are up to $1,500 in bonuses on the table for New Yorkers.

New users can use Caesars NY promo code ESNYXLCZR to lock in a 100% deposit match on anything up to $1,500. Simply sign up, make an initial deposit between $50 and $1,500 and you will receive a 100% match in bonus credit.

Caesars Sportsbook States: NEW YORK GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ESNYXLCZR WELCOME BONUS $1,500 DEPOSIT MATCH

CLAIM OFFER

Who are you taking in this Bengals-Rams matchup? Although the Rams are entering this game as a significant favorite, the Bengals are on a string of upsets. Despite what the odds might say, we know that anything can happen in this game.

This Caesars NY promo gives new players a chance to double their starting bankroll. This is the perfect way to gear up for this Super Bowl 56 matchup between the Rams and Bengals

Click here to sign up with this Caesars NY promo and use promo code ESNYXLCZR. New users will receive a dollar-for-dollar deposit match up to $1,500.

Caesars NY Promo Raises The Stakes

This Caesars NY promo is raising the stakes on what is already the biggest sports betting day of the year. The NFL is king when it comes to sports betting and the Super Bowl is the culmination of the entire season.

It’s also worth mentioning that this is the first time New Yorkers will be able to place legal wagers on the Super Bowl. It’s going to be a massive day for New York sports fans.

Signing up and taking advantage of this Caesars NY promo is the best way to get started. After signing up, make a deposit of at least $50 to lock in a 100% first deposit match. Players can get up to $1,500 in bonuses with this promo.

Getting Started With This Caesars NY Promo

First things first, let’s take a quick look at how you can redeem this sportsbook bonus. It only takes a few minutes and a few steps to get started:

Click here to begin the registration process.

to begin the registration process. Input Caesars NY promo code ESNYXLCZR.

Once your account is created, make a deposit into your account. First deposits will be matched dollar for dollar on anything between $50 and $1,500.

Figure out what you are going to bet for Super Bowl 56.

Who to Bet on in Super Bowl 56?

Betting on the NFL is tough and betting on the Super Bowl is even more difficult. The fact that this Caesars NY promo unlocks up to $1,500 in bonuses in the NY sports betting market definitely helps.

We expect to see plenty of action come in on the game lines like the spread, total, and moneyline. With that said, the Super Bowl is one of the best days of the year to place prop bets.

Player props are always popular, but the Super Bowl features game props on the coin toss, National Anthem, halftime show, and everything in between. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to bet on Super Bowl 56.

Click here to sign up with this Caesars NY promo and use promo code ESNYXLCZR. New users will receive a dollar-for-dollar deposit match up to $1,500.