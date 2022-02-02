How do the Yankees and Mets’ farm systems stack up?

On Wednesday, Baseball America released their organizational talent rankings.

From the write-up, “BA’s organizational talent rankings, which began in 1984, evaluate each organization’s farm system as a whole. These rankings emphasize the top prospects who drive the most value for their clubs while blending in the prospect depth within each organization.”

So how do they feel about the Yankees and Mets overall?

Yankees

The New York Yankees ranked 13th overall. We already discussed the three Yankees prospects that made BA’s top 100 list earlier in January.

If we look ahead of the Yankees on the list, however, we see a lot of the rest of the American League East.

Even with Wander Franco promoted to the majors and graduated from BA‘s individual rankings, Tampa Bay ranks second overall.

The Baltimore Orioles, who have two players — catcher Adley Rutschman and RHP Grayson Rodriguez — among most top ten prospects, ranks fourth overall.

And the Boston Red Sox, who saw a bounce in their rankings when Marcelo Mayer fell into their lap in the 2021 draft, ranked 11th overall.

The Blue Jays ranked 19th overall.

Mets

Baseball America also ranked three Mets prospects in their top 100 list. But where did the New York Mets rank overall?

The Mets came in 16th overall — the top-ranked team in the National League East.

The Miami Marlins ranked 20th, followed by the Atlanta Braves (22), Philadelphia Phillies (23) and Washington Nationals (26).