DraftKings Louisiana’s recent launch couldn’t have come at a better time for sports fans in the Bayou State. Football bettors have the chance to win a $1 Million Dollar Free Bet and cash in on 56-1 odds for Super Bowl 56.

There are ways for new and existing users alike to win big on Super Bowl 56 with these DraftKings Louisiana promos. New players can get 56-1 moneyline odds on the Rams or Bengals by signing up with any of the links on this page. All players can opt-in for a chance at a $1 Million Dollar Free Bet in the Super Bowl.

The Rams are favored as they enter Super Bowl 56, but this odds boost can turn either team into a massive underdog. It’s not a bad way to start things off on the right foot for Louisiana online sports betting.

DraftKings Louisiana is giving away up to $10 million in free bets for the Super Bowl. This includes $1 million each to five lucky bettors, but let’s take a closer look at these offers.

DraftKings Louisiana’s Super Bowl Odds

This DraftKings Louisiana 56-1 Super Bowl odds boost offers up some of the best odds on the big game. New players can bet $5 to win $280 in bonus cash on either team’s moneyline.

After signing up and making an initial deposit of $5+, simply place a $5 moneyline wager on the Rams or Bengals. If your team ends up hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, you will win $280 in bonus cash.

This bonus credit will be paid out in the form of seven $40 free bets. These bonus bets will be valid for up to seven days after your original wager settles.

$1 Million Free Super Bowl Bet

This $1 Million Free Super Bowl Bet offer is on the table for new and existing users alike. All you need to do is click “opt-in” on this offer on the DraftKings Louisiana promotions page by 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 13th.

By 6 p.m. that night, DraftKings Sportsbook will have given out $10 million in Super Bowl free bets. Remember, all you need to do is hit “opt-in” to qualify for these free bets.

Five players will get massive $1 million free bets to use on Bengals-Rams.

Getting Started With DraftKings Louisiana

It only takes a few minutes to grab this 56-1 odds boost and stake your claim on up to $10 million in free Super Bowl bets. Here is a step-by-step guide to claiming both

Click here to sign up with Draftkings Louisiana and redeem 56-1 Super Bowl odds.

to sign up with Draftkings Louisiana and redeem 56-1 Super Bowl odds. After creating your account, make a deposit of $5 to qualify for this promo.

Place a $5 wager on the Bengals or Rams to win $280 in bonus cash.

After placing your original wager, go to the landing page for DraftKings Million Dollar Free Bet and click “opt-in” on the offer.

