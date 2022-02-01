DraftKings Sportsbook is giving away $10 million in free bets for the Super Bowl 56. All you need to do is click a few buttons to get in on the action and stake your claim on the millions.

The DraftKings $1 Million Dollar Free Super Bowl Bet gives everyone a chance at up to $10 million in free bets. Five lucky players will earn $1 million free bets to use on the Super Bowl. New users can also bet $5 to win $280 on the Rams or Bengals with a 56-1 odds boost.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS 56-1 ODDS!

SUPER BOWL 56! BET NOW

There is no need to jump through any hoops to earn your Super Bowl free bets. Simply opt in to this offer before 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 13th. Winners will be picked at 7 p.m. that night. This DraftKings $1 Million Dollar Free Super Bowl bet gives new players the chance to earn a ton in bonus bets for the big game.

New and existing users can opt into this DraftKings Million Dollar Free Super Bowl bet offer in the app. New users can bet $5 to win $280 on the Rams or Bengals in the Super Bowl by clicking right here.

DraftKings Super Bowl Free Bet Promo

This is a massive giveaway ahead of the biggest betting day of the year. The Super Bowl always attracts a ton of attention from bettors. We don’t expect this year to be any different.

This DraftKings Million Dollar Free Super Bowl Bet promo offers up to $10 million in bonus bets. In fact, five users will be credited with $1 million free bets. That’s right, opting into this offer will give you a chance at one of those $1 million free bets.

How to Grab the DraftKings Super Bowl Free Bet

Remember, new and existing users can take advantage of these free bets. Existing users will need to go to the app and opt into this offer. But new users will need to go through the sign-up process first. Follow the steps below to get started with 56-1 Super Bowl odds:

Click here to start the registration process on DraftKings Sportsbook.

to start the registration process on DraftKings Sportsbook. Input basic information to create your account.

Make a deposit of $5 or more to qualify for this promo.

Finally, place a $5 wager on the Rams or Bengals to win $280 in bonuses.

It’s worth mentioning that you don’t need to take advantage of this 56-1 odds boost to get your $1 million Free Super Bowl Bet. However, new users won’t get another chance to bet $5 to win $280.

Enter for Shot at $1 Million

This DraftKings Sportsbook $1 Million Free Bet is available in a variety of states, including Louisiana and New York, the newest states to launch online sports betting. As a result, this offer is available in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming.

New and existing users can opt into this DraftKings Million Dollar Free Super Bowl bet offer in the app. New users can bet $5 to win $280 on the Rams or Bengals in the Super Bowl by clicking right here.