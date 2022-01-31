FanDuel Sportsbook is upping the stakes for Super Bowl 56. The Rams came into the season as one of the favorites in the NFC, but no one expected the Bengals to make it this far, setting up a truly intriguing championship matchup.

New users who sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook can get 56-1 odds on either team in the Super Bowl. Simply sign up and place a $5 wager on the Rams or Bengals to win $280 in cash. This is the biggest cash bonus on the market for Super Bowl 56.

If the last few weeks of postseason action are any indication, this is going to be a wild Super Bowl. The Rams and Bengals have won games in dramatic fashion during the playoffs and we expect to see some fireworks in a couple of weeks. Los Angeles is the early favorite, but Joe Burrow and the Bengals have proven it’s not a wise decision to sleep on them.

Let’s take a closer look at these boosted odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. In honor of Super Bowl 56, new players are getting the biggest boost around.

FanDuel Sportsbook 56-1 Super Bowl Odds

There is no catch with this offer from FanDuel Sportsbook. Anyone who signs up and makes a qualifying deposit of $10+ can bet $5 to win $280 on either team in the Super Bowl.

It’s important to note that winners will receive cash and not site credit. If you win your bet, you will be able to withdraw your winnings as cash. It’s as simple as that, and in addition to crazy Super Bowl odds, it makes this special a can’t-miss.

Obviously, picking a winner isn’t going to be easy, but this FanDuel Sportsbook odds boost will help to tilt the odds in your favor. It’s a low-risk, high-reward play on the biggest game of the year.

Super Bowl 56

Well, it’s probably time to start believing in the the Bengals. As Cincinnati’s improbable run continues, they will try to pull off a third straight upset by shocking, Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford, and the rest of the favored Rams.

So far, the Bengals have managed to keep Burrow upright, but this will be the toughest pass rush they face all year. Then again, Burrow and the Bengals have continued to defy expectations all year long. The Rams are entering this game as the favorite, but you can make any team a big underdog with this FanDuel Sportsbook 56-1 odds boost.

