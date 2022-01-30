There are four teams left in the NFL and you can get boosted odds on any of these teams with the latest FanDuel NY promo. The Chiefs, Bengals, Rams, and 49ers are vying for a spot in Super Bowl 56, but only two will make it.

The latest FanDuel NY promo unlocks a 30-1 odds boost on any of the four teams playing this weekend. Simply sign up, make a qualifying deposit, and bet $5 on any NFL moneyline. If your team wins, you take home $150 in bonus cash.

Although we expect NFL Championship Weekend to feature two great games, it’s going to be hard to live up to the drama of the Divisional Round. The first three games finished with the road teams kicking last-second field goals to win it. Chiefs-Bills almost had a similar finish but Kansas City was able to steal the win in overtime.

Who are you betting on today? Picking a winner is the toughest part of this FanDuel NY promo, but the odds boost helps take a lot of the risk out of betting.

New players can bet $5 to win $150 in bonus cash with this FanDuel NY promo by clicking here. This offer provides 30-1 odds on any NFL team this weekend

Bet $5, win $150 With This FanDuel NY Promo

There isn’t too much to break down with this FanDuel NY promo. New players can bet $5 to win $150 on any team playing this weekend. All four teams are seeing a gigantic shift in odds with this boost.

Of course, the Chiefs and Rams are seeing the biggest shift, but don’t sleep on the underdogs. Let’s take a look at how much existing users would need to wager on each team to win $150:

Chiefs — $495

Bengals — $57

Rams — $270

49ers — $99

Although no pick is a guaranteed win, it’s hard to argue against the value this FanDuel NY promo provides.

Claiming This FanDuel NY Promo

Picking a winner is the hard part, but claiming this odds boost is the easy part. Here is a step-by-step guide to getting started and redeeming this FanDuel NY promo:

Click here or on any of the links on the page to create your account.

or on any of the links on the page to create your account. Make a deposit of $10 or more to qualify for this odds boost.

Place a $5 wager on any NFL team’s moneyline.

Winners will earn $150 in bonus cash.

Super Bowl 56 is Approaching

Super Bowl 56 is almost here. It’s always bittersweet to see the NFL season come to an end, but we should still get a few classic games before everything is all said and done.

Chiefs-Bengals has all the makings of a shootout. These two teams combined to score 65 points in their Week 17 matchup, largely because of Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes.

As for the NFC, it’s tough to know what to expect in that game. The Niners are bringing a six-game winning streak against the Rams to the table, but it’s tough to beat a good team three times in one year.

