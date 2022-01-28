Henrik Lundqvist
Henrik Lundqvist joins the immortals in Rangers history.

As Carly Simon once serenaded us before “The Spy Who Loved Me,” we were reminded on Friday night that nobody did it better between the pipes at Madison Square Garden than Henrik Lundqvist.

In a poignant ceremony that included some of the best current Rangers players offering a bottle of win, icons unveiling an incredibly expensive piece of luggage and the fans chanting his name until he couldn’t keep the smile off his face.

Hell, John freakin’ McEnroe gave him a gorgeous guitar custom painted by the guy who did his masks!

Here are a few of the sites and sounds from the great pregame ceremony on Friday night at MSG.

