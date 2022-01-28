Henrik Lundqvist joins the immortals in Rangers history.

As Carly Simon once serenaded us before “The Spy Who Loved Me,” we were reminded on Friday night that nobody did it better between the pipes at Madison Square Garden than Henrik Lundqvist.

In a poignant ceremony that included some of the best current Rangers players offering a bottle of win, icons unveiling an incredibly expensive piece of luggage and the fans chanting his name until he couldn’t keep the smile off his face.

Hell, John freakin’ McEnroe gave him a gorgeous guitar custom painted by the guy who did his masks!

Here are a few of the sites and sounds from the great pregame ceremony on Friday night at MSG.

What a moment. Absolute chills as Henrik Lundqvist steps onto The Garden ice for the first time tonight #30Forever pic.twitter.com/JBV0qXcRs2 — Rangers on MSG (@RangersMSGN) January 28, 2022

I was very fortunate to have witnessed the King’s career while I was at the Garden. Congrats on your jersey retirement, @HLundqvist ! Well deserved for a legend and the heart of the @NYRangers #30Forever #henriklundqvist 👑 pic.twitter.com/LGyQW4LcWJ — Mark Buensuceso (@markbuen) January 29, 2022

Gifts fit for an icon. 👑 Thank you, Henrik, for all that you’ve given us. pic.twitter.com/BwKC69OgAs — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) January 29, 2022