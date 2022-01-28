The reigning Norris Trophy winner is on the shelf.

Before the incredible ceremony honoring Henrik Lundqvist on Friday night, the New York Rangers announced unfortunate news.

Adam Fox, the team’s best defenseman and one of the best in the league, has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

Fox was injured Thursday night during the third period of the Rangers’ 5-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Rangers coach Gerard Gallant initially said Fox was considered day-to-day, but Friday’s news makes it a bit more concerning.

Including Friday night against Minnesota, the Rangers have three remaining games before the all-star break — all at home. The Rangers host Seattle on Sunday and top-ranked Florida Panthers on Feb. 2 before having 13 days off.

The 23-year-old reigning Norris Trophy winner has 47 points in 44 games this season.

The Rangers called up defenseman Nils Lundkvist — and forward Tim Gettinger — to the active roster before hosting the Wild on Friday.