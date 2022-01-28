The DraftKings LA app figures to instantly cement itself as one of the best Louisiana online sports betting options. The company enters the latest state to go live with a huge brand presence, awesome new player promos, and one of the best overall app experiences.

Those looking to sign up for the DraftKings LA app can do so by completing a quick and easy process to lock in wild NFL odds and a first deposit match bonus.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: NY, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS 56-1 ODDS!

ANY NFL POSTSEASON GAME BET NOW

While those in Louisiana have been waiting for the official launch of legal online sports betting since it was first rumored to launch last fall, it is now here, and players can sign up ahead of Super Bowl 56 grab extremely aggressive bonuses.

Click here to sign up for the DraftKings LA app and lock in a wide range of awesome promos.

How to Sign Up for the DraftKings Louisiana App

Below, we will detail some of the key DraftKings Louisiana app promos, but first, let’s detail how to complete the sign up process.

Click here to get started. This landing page will start the registration process and ensure new players get access to the optimal promos and bonuses. No special DraftKings promo code will be needed.

to get started. This landing page will start the registration process and ensure new players get access to the optimal promos and bonuses. No special DraftKings promo code will be needed. Complete the brief sign up process by providing some general information (name, address, email address, etc.).

Make a first deposit of at least $5 to activate the NFL 56-1 odds special. Bettors who want to grab the first deposit match are encouraged to make a larger deposit to activate a larger bonus. Be sure to opt-in via the promos tab to get this match.

Then, opt-in to get the bet $5, win $280 NFL special with 56-1 odds. Place a $5 bet on any team to win.

Begin using the app’s additional features, including profit boosts, same game parlay bonsues, and more.

DraftKings Louisiana App Promos

With how to sign up for DraftKings Louisiana out of the way, let’s now dive into the new player promos.

Throughout the NFL Playoffs, the app has focused its new player offerings on these high stakes football games. DraftKings has offered played the chance to bet any team at 56-1 odds, removing the point spreads and standard moneyline market odds from the equation.

Ahead of the NFL Conference Championship Games, this offer could be especially useful. For instance, the Chiefs sit around as a touchdown favorite over the Bengals. Priced around -300 moneyline odds, it would typically require a bettor to wager north of $800 to bank $280 on a Chiefs victory. With this special, a player needs to bet just $5 to potentially win the same amount.

In addition to this NFL Playoffs odds boost available ahead of the Super Bowl, bettors can lock in a stellar first deposit match, daily odds boosts, free bet bonuses, and same-game parlay specials.

State Launch Creates Urgency

While Louisiana sports bettors had to wait quite some time for DraftKings LA to go live, its launch comes at a perfect time. State launches are important for operators because they want to establish early market share. That said, the launch comes before Super Bowl 56, which is the best time of the year to unlock aggressive promos and bonuses.

Those in the NY online sports betting market are also experiencing a similarly well-time launch after the state began operations in early January.

Click here to sign up for the DraftKings LA app and lock in a wide range of awesome promos.