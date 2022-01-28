It’s all about Henrik Lundqvist tonight.

It was a quiet night for New York sports. All three hockey teams were in action, but there was no NBA or college hoops of note in the area.

However, there was plenty going on in the wide world of sports. The NBA All-Star starters were announced, the US Men’s National Team played in a crucial World Cup Qualifying game, and the Giants’ coaching search continues.

What we’re watching this weekend:

NFL: Chiefs vs. Bengals — Sunday, 3 PM ET

Chiefs vs. Bengals — Sunday, 3 PM ET NFL: Rams vs. 49ers — Sunday, 6:30

Rams vs. 49ers — Sunday, 6:30 NBA: Knicks @ Bucks — Friday, 10

Knicks @ Bucks — Friday, 10 NBA: Nets @ Warriors — Saturday, 8:30

Nets @ Warriors — Saturday, 8:30 NHL: Rangers vs. Wild — Friday, 8

Rangers vs. Wild — Friday, 8 NHL: Islanders vs. Kraken — Saturday, 2

Islanders vs. Kraken — Saturday, 2 NHL: Devils @ Hurricanes — Saturday, 7

Devils @ Hurricanes — Saturday, 7 NHL: Rangers vs. Kraken — Sunday, 1

Rangers vs. Kraken — Sunday, 1 NHL: Islanders vs. Wild — Sunday, 7:30

Islanders vs. Wild — Sunday, 7:30 CBB: St. John’s @ #14 Villanova — Saturday, 4:30

St. John’s @ #14 Villanova — Saturday, 4:30 CBB: Rutgers @ Nebraska — Saturday, 6:30

Rutgers @ Nebraska — Saturday, 6:30 CBB: Iona vs. Saint Peter’s — Sunday, 1

Henrik Lundqvist Receives His Flowers

Despite the fact that he never won a Stanley Cup, Henrik Lundqvist is one of the most beloved figures in New York sports history. Hank was one of — if not the — best goalie in the NHL for a long time.

The Rangers will honor Lundqvist by putting his jersey up in the rafters of Madison Square Garden. It’s a hell of an accomplishment to have your jersey retired. Congrats, Hank.

Hockey Night in New York

Thursday night wasn’t the best night for local hockey fans. The Rangers fell to the Blue Jackets, the Islanders dropped a home game to the Kings, and the Devils came up short against the Lightning.

The Rangers are still in a tie for first place in the Metropolitan Division, but the Islanders and Devils are well outside the playoff picture.

The Rangers appear to be the only hope for local hockey this year.

Giants Coaching Search Continues

The Giants have the GM position solidified with Joe Schoen coming to town, but they are still looking for a head coach. This process could be wrapped up by the end of the weekend. The three finalists appear to be Brian Daboll, Brian Flores, and Leslie Frazier.

With a new GM and new head coach (soon), Giants fans finally have some semblance of hope for the future.

USMNT Grabs 3 Points

The US Men’s National Team is trying to wash away the pain of missing out on the last World Cup. Failing to qualify in 2018 was a disaster, but the boys are on the right track for 2022.

USMNT picked up three points at home in a 1-0 win over El Salvador on Thursday night. It wasn’t a perfect performance by any stretch of the imagination, but three points are three points. Here is how the CONCACAF Table is looking:

Canada — 19 points

USA — 18

Mexico — 17

Panama — 14

Costa Rica — 12

Jamaica — 7

El Salvador — 6

Honduras — 3

The top three teams automatically qualify for the World Cup. The fourth-place finisher will have to play the winner of the Oceania region in a playoff.

Are You Ready For Some Football?

Sadly, the NFL season is winding down. On the bright side, Sunday should be one of the best days of the year for football fans. The AFC and NFC Championship Games have a lot to live up to after last week’s insane Divisional Round.

The Chiefs are trying to advance to their third consecutive Super Bowl, but Joe Burrow and the Bengals are hoping to play spoiler.

As for the NFC, the Rams are trying to end a six-game losing streak to the 49ers. This NFC West rivalry game will set the stage for Super Bowl 56.

Who you got this weekend?