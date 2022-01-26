It’s only a matter of time before Caesars Louisiana officially launches. In fact, the Louisiana Gaming Board announced Wednesday that operators will be allowed to launch this upcoming Friday morning, so we now have an exact date for when the party should get underway.

With that said, there is still time left to pre-register with Caesars Louisiana and lock in a $300 pre-launch bonus. All it takes is a few minutes to sign up and you will be ready to hit the ground running on Friday with $3,000 full deposit match at launch.

Sure, Louisiana fans don’t have much to cheer for when it comes to the local teams. However, it’s still an exciting time to be a sports fan in the Bayou State. It’s NFL Championship Weekend and there is plenty of NBA, NHL, and college hoops action to get you through the first week of legal sports betting. Of course, Super Bowl 56 looms in the distance, which will be the biggest single-day sports betting event of the year.

Caesars Louisiana pre-registrations are open and it is without a doubt the easiest way to grab this $300 bonus. Get a head start on the competition with this pre-launch bonus.

Click here to pre-register with Caesars Louisiana. Users who sign up now will get a $300 bonus and be first in line to start placing bets when Louisiana officially launches on Friday. Grab a $3,000 first deposit when it goes live.

Caesars Louisiana Pre-Registration Bonus

There isn’t much to it when it comes to this Caesars Louisiana pre-registration bonus. Simply sign up ahead of Friday’s launch and you will automatically earn a $300 pre-launch bonus.

This bonus credit will be applicable to a wide range of markets this weekend, including either NFL game. The first few days of Louisiana sports betting will coincide with the AFC and NFC Championship games.

With Super Bowl 56 right around the corner, this is pretty good timing for football fans in Louisiana.

Claiming This Caesars Louisiana Bonus

Pre-registering with Caesars Louisiana is the only way to get this $300 bonus right now. Signing up only takes a few minutes and here is how you can get started:

Click here to pre-register an account before Friday’s launch.

to pre-register an account before Friday’s launch. Input basic identifying information to create your account (name, date of birth, email address, physical address, etc.)

Earn a $300 pre-registration bonus that can be used on any available market after launch.

At the moment, players can pre-register and grab this $300 bonus. Once launch happens, all players will qualify for a $3,000 first-deposit match. Caesars Louisiana will match every player’s first deposit dollar for dollar up to $3,000.

When is Louisiana Launch Happening?

We finally have a confirmed date for the official launch of Louisiana sports betting after months in the dark. Lawmakers have given the green light for sports betting to begin on Friday morning.

Caesars Louisiana is going to be among the first sportsbooks to hit the ground running. Players who pre-register won’t have to bother with that on launch day. In fact, while other bettors are trying to get started, players who pre-register will be surfing the Caesars Louisiana app in search of the best games to bet on.

