DraftKings Louisiana is almost ready to roll, but first, players can pre-register ahead of Friday’s launch. With a jam-packed weekend of sports action, there are plenty of options for bettors.

Players who pre-register with DraftKings Louisiana now can lock in a $100 bonus that can be used on a wide range of markets this weekend. After Friday’s launch, players can cash in on a 20% deposit match and a 56-1 odds boost on any NFL game.

The NHL, NBA, and college hoops are all in action this weekend, but the big events are the NFL games on Sunday. The Bengals and Chiefs are meeting in the AFC Championship Game. Meanwhile, in the NFC, two divisional rivals are meeting in the Rams and 49ers.

DraftKings Louisiana is going to be one of the first sportsbooks to launch in the Bayou State, but until that happens, players can pre-register to get a head start on the competition.

New players can pre-register with DraftKings Louisiana by clicking here. Everyone who gets in early will grab a $100 pre-registration bonus.

DraftKings Louisiana Pre-Registration is Open

Pre-registering with DraftKings Louisiana is the only way to land this $100 pre-launch bonus. With Friday’s launch approaching fast, it’s now or never for pre-registration.

This $100 pre-registration bonus can be applied to any market, but we expect a lot of folks to use it towards the football games on Sunday.

It’s also worth mentioning that new users who pre-register with DraftKings Louisiana can still grab new-user promos as well. This includes a 20% deposit match and 56-1 moneyline odds on any NFL game this weekend.

Those promos will be available after launch, but this $100 pre-registration bonus will be gone by then. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to snag it now.

How to Pre-Register With DraftKings Louisiana

Let’s take a quick look at how you can pre-register with DraftKings Louisiana and lock in your $100 pre-launch bonus. Considering the fact that you don’t have to deposit any money at this time, the process is even quicker than regular registration.

Follow this step-by-step guide to pre-register today:

Click here to start the pre-registration process.

to start the pre-registration process. Follow the prompts and put in some basic information to create your account.

DraftKings Louisiana will automatically deposit a $100 pre-registration bonus.

What to Bet on This Weekend

Like we said earlier, all eyes are going to be on the NFL this weekend. The fact that new Louisiana online sports betting users can get a 56-1 odds boost on any team’s moneyline makes it a great time to bet on the games.

However, when it comes to this $100 pre-registration bonus, it can be used on a ton of different events. There is wall-to-wall action in all sports this weekend, including the NBA, NHL, college hoops, PGA Golf, and the Australian Open.

In other words, there is something for every sports fan to bet on this weekend. That’s going to be par for the course with DraftKings Louisiana. If there are sports on, there will be something to bet on.

