A big night for baseball.

This evening we will find out who will join the immortals as inducted members of the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

The ballots that have been made public thus far lead us to believe David Ortiz will get in on his first ballot. But will Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens receive the requisite 75 percent on their tenth and final ballots? Tab hopes Bonds and Clemens don’t get in — at least not yet.

The big game of the night for New York fans will have the LeBron-led Lakers bring their circus of dysfunction to Brooklyn to face the Kevin Durant-less Nets. No KD or Kyrie could make that a fascinating game given the Lakers’ recent run of… issues.

Before we get into what you might have missed last night, here’s what we’re watching on Tuesday:

Fun win at MSG

The LA Kings came into Madison Square Garden on Monday night wearing their old school, Gretzky-era-looking white alternate sweaters with their platinum buckets.

That was a fun game! Chris Kreider scored his 30th of the year in the first period. And the Rangers came back to tie the game late in the third. But 60 minutes weren’t enough. Indeed, 65 minutes weren’t enough. We needed a shootout.

And Adam Fox won it in the shootout with this filthy dangle.

Second interview for Daboll

It looks like Brian Daboll, the offensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills, will have his second interview with the Giants on Tuesday. Will they let him out of the building without a contract offer? The Giants are supposed to interview Brian Flores on Thursday, so we’ll see.

We’ll see if Daboll winds up in New York — and if he becomes a regular at Rangers, Islanders or Devils games.

Brian Daboll – born in Canada, grew up in Buffalo area. He noticed this jersey behind me on a zoom call prior to Bills/Panthers game last month…without missing a beat, Daboll asked me if it was Wales or Campbell Conference 🏒 https://t.co/BT7yMs0Ktp pic.twitter.com/Z5EiIUCe5e — Kenny Albert (@KennyAlbert) January 24, 2022

Taking the L in The Land

The Knicks went into Cleveland and left with a tough, close loss. RJ Barrett led all scorers with 24 points and added five boards, four assists and two steals in the game. But not enough Knicks came with him and the Cavs escaped 95-93.

Agent no more

Émilie Castonguay, who was the first female NHLPA-certified player agent, represented Rangers forward Alexis Lafrenière among others.

Lafrenière is going to need a new agent now.

Castonguay was introduced as the assistant GM of the Vancouver Canucks on Monday.

Canucks President, Hockey Operations and Interim General Manager Jim Rutherford announced today that Émilie Castonguay has been named Assistant General Manager.

Castonguay becomes the first female Assistant General Manager in team history. DETAILS | https://t.co/92bL8fQTUv pic.twitter.com/lvwbWApcCQ — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 24, 2022

Game of the Night

Our “what we’re watching” section isn’t all New York teams. And, if you checked that section on Monday, we mentioned we were going to tune into the Kansas vs Texas Tech men’s hoops game. A battle of two top-25 teams in a conference game.

Well… two overtimes and a dramatic finish later, we’re glad we circled that one on the schedule.