A big week for the New York Rangers‘ leading scorer.

We already named Chris Kreider our New York Rangers Player of the Week. The NHL apparently agrees.

On Monday afternoon, the NHL named Kreider the league’s No. 1 Star of the Week.

From the NHL release:

“Kreider topped the NHL with 5-2—7 in three games to propel the Metropolitan Division-leading Rangers (27-11-4, 58 points) to a 2-1-0 week. He registered one of five unanswered goals as New York overcame a two-goal deficit for a 6-3 victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs Jan. 19. Kreider then potted 1-1—2, his 12th multi-point performance of the season, in a 6-3 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes Jan. 21. He capped the week by matching a career high with four points (3-1—4), scoring once while shorthanded, at even strength and on the power play to record his fifth career hat trick in a 7-3 triumph over the Arizona Coyotes Jan. 22. The 30-year-old Boxford, Mass., native has found the back of the net in five straight contests (dating to Jan. 13: 8-2—10) to move into a share of the League lead with a career-high 29 goals in 42 total outings this season (29-13—42). Kreider, who is set to participate in the 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend, also ranks among the top 2021-22 performers in power-play goals (1st; 14), power-play points (3rd; 20), shooting percentage (10th; 22.1%) and points (16th; 42).”

St. Louis Blues goaltender Ville Husso and San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier were named the league’s No. 2 and 3 stars, respectively.