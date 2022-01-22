The NFL Divisional Round kicks off today and there’s a FanDuel Sportsbook NFL promo that is a lock to hit. This promo gives new users the chance to turn a $1 wager into a $125 bonus. This 125x multiplier is by far the highest such offer in legal online sports betting this weekend.

New users who sign up for this FanDuel Sportsbook NFL promo will get to Bet $1, Win $125 if any NFL team scores a point this weekend.

This weekend’s action kicks off this afternoon when the AFC’s top seed Tennessee Titans play host to Joe Burrow’s Cincinnati Bengals. In the primetime game, Jimmy Garoppolo will lead the San Francisco 49ers into Lambeau Field to take on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. As long as a point is scored in either game, which is a lock, bettors will earn a $125 bonus.

FanDuel Sportsbook NFL Promo

Four games are on this weekend’s NFL Divisional Round docket. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led by seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, will look to continue their quest for back-to-back titles on Sunday afternoon against the Los Angeles Rams. The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football in a matchup of star quarterbacks. Can Josh Allen pull off the upset, or will Patrick Mahomes assert his dominance at home?

Bettors are more than welcome to wait until Sunday to get started with this FanDuel Sportsbook NFL promo. However, given that the offer is not tied to a specific game, it makes far more sense to get started as early as Saturday afternoon. Since ties cannot happen in NFL playoff games, a bettor could conceivably earn the $125 site credit bonus after Bengals-Titans wraps up.

Odds Boosts

There are a ton of odds boosts available for this weekend’s action. Here are the best offers for Saturday’s action:

Bengals vs. Titans

Joe Mixon to have 100+ rushing yards & to score 1+ TDs (+460)

A.J. Brown to have 100+ receiving yards & to score 1+ TDs (+500)

Derrick Henry to score 1+ TDs in each Half (+650)

Joe Burrow & Ryan Tannehill to combine for 550+ passing yards & to combine 5+ passing TDs (+650)

49ers vs. Packers

Davante Adams to have 100+ receiving yards & to score 1+ TDs (+220)

Aaron Rodgers to have 300+ passing yards & 3+ passing TDs (+430)

Elijah Mitchell to have 100+ rushing yards & to score 1+ TDs (+450)

Jimmy Garoppolo & Aaron Rodgers to combine for 550+ passing yards & to combine 5+ passing TDs (+550)

Jimmy Garoppolo & Aaron Rodgers to have 300+ passing yards each (+850)

San Francisco 49ers to win, to have the most rushing yards & to have the most receiving yards (+850)

