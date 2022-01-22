The San Francisco 49ers pulled off the only upset of NFL Super Wild Card Weekend and will look to do it again tonight when they face the top-seeded Green Bay Packers in the divisional round. These two teams met earlier in the season with Green Bay escaping San Francisco with a 30-28 victory on a field goal as time expired. The 49ers will be looking for revenge in this one, and should feel good about the setup, as they have beaten the Packers in the last three head-to-head playoff meeting. That includes an NFC Championship Game victory two seasons ago.

Let’s take a deep dive into the best 49ers vs. Packers player props picks for this NFL Divisional Round matchup.

Barstool Sportsbook STATES: AZ, CO, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV, IA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ELITEPLAYOFF100 SIGNUP BONUS NFL PLAYOFFS TD!

BET $10, WIN $100 BET NOW

49ers vs. Packers Player Props Picks

Aaron Rodgers Longest Completion Under 36.5 Yards

This should prove to be a difficult game for Aaron Rodgers to push the ball down the field. When he faced San Francisco in back Week 3, he landed right around his season averages by completing 23 of 33 passes for 261 yards. He completed two passes of over 25 yards in that game, but one was to Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who is listed as doubtful. Valdes-Scantling finished third on the team in receiving yards and was the Packers’ best yards per catch receiver by a large margin, going for 16.5 yards per reception. That mark would rank him fourth in football had he had enough catches to qualify.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐉𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐲 It's time for the playoffs. Narrated by @AaronRodgers12 pic.twitter.com/HYJvP45rcB — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 18, 2022

Rodgers actually only had a pass of 37 yards or longer in eight of his 16 games this season, including four of eight at Lambeau Field. The four teams against which he would have cashed this prop at home were ranked ninth, 14th, 19th, and 31st in yards per completion against. By comparison, San Francisco ranks fifth best in that category and jumps to third best when playing on the road. The Niners also allow the sixth fewest passing yards against per game and the ninth fewest pass attempts against per contest.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS 125-1 ODDS!

ANY GAME 1+ POINT! BET NOW

Green Bay is just 13th best in the league in terms of yards per completion at home and will be playing in freezing temperatures for this one. The Packers already throw the ball just 34.9 times per game, 14th most in football, a number that could dip further in these conditions.

Note: check out our Bengals vs. Titans player props picks right here.

The 49ers allowed a catch long enough to crack this prop in less than half of its regular season games. They actually only conceded catches of 37 or more yards in two of their final seven road games, as well. Green Bay produced just three offensive touchdowns of 37 yards or more this season, while the 49ers conceded just three such scores, all coming to opposing running backs. Expect Green Bay to run the ball and for Rodgers to take what is there against a pass rush that has been dominant of late.

Davante Adams Anytime Touchdown Scorer

You have to outlay a little bit to get Davante Adams as an anytime touchdown scorer. However, we think it is well worth it given San Francisco’s struggles against the wide receiver position and Aaron Rodgers’ lack of credible other options in the passing game.

Davante Adams missed one game during the regular season and still posted 123 catches on 169 targets for 1,553 yards and 11 touchdowns. The next best Packer in those categories finished with 71 less catches, 104 less targets, 1,040 less yards, and three less touchdown receptions. It’s no secret who is getting the ball for Green Bay, but it still doesn’t mean anyone can stop it, as Adams is arguably the best receiver in football.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: NY, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS 56-1 ODDS!

ANY NFL POSTSEASON GAME BET NOW

His 11 touchdowns were the fifth most receiving scores by any player this season, a solid encore performance to his NFL best 20 touchdown catches last year. Adams scored six times in the team’s final five regular season contests and the Packers had at least two wide receiver scores in each of those games. In fact, Green Bay wideouts have caught at least one touchdown pass in seven straight and 14 of the last 15 games.

Adams had possibly his best game this season against the 49ers in Week 3. He hauled in a season high 12 catches on a season high 18 targets for 132 yards and one score. Last year, he caught 10 of 12 balls thrown his way for 173 yards and a touchdown against the Niners. In fact, he has scored five touchdowns in five career outings against San Francisco.

Davante Adams in Week 3, 2021 against the 49ers: • 12 catches, 132 yards, 1 TD Adams’ career stats vs. 49ers (5 games, including postseason): • 48 catches, 618 yards, 5 TDs Adams AVERAGES nearly 10 catches, 125 yards and a touchdown when he plays SF 🤯#One7 #Packers pic.twitter.com/fsMCsCbi1n — Joe Kipp (@joepkipp) January 17, 2022

It’s hard to imagine that dominance stopping this year either, as the 49ers have allowed at least one touchdown by a wideout in eight straight games, conceding 11 total to receivers in that stretch. Wildly, seven of the last 11 touchdowns scored against San Francisco have been via touchdown passes to wide receivers.

The Niners, despite boasting the league’s sixth best pass defense, have allowed the 11th most receptions per game by wide receivers (12.8). They have also given up the 10th most yards per game (161.0) and 13th most touchdowns per game (1.00) to that position group. Expect Adams to continue his reign of terror against the 49ers here at home.

George Kittle Anytime Touchdown Scorer

George Kittle is still searching for his first playoff touchdown, as well as his first ever score at Lambeau Field. This game could check off both boxes for him. Kittle caught just one of three targets last week, but that was against a Dallas defense that has defended tight ends far better than Green Bay has in nearly every capacity.

BetMGM Sportsbook States: NY, AZ, PA, NJ, IN, CO, WV, TN, NV, MI, VA GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS If ANY TEAM SCORES TD!

BET $10, WIN $200 BET NOW

The Packers actually allowed the sixth most touchdowns to tight ends during the regular season, including four in the final four games alone. Kittle caught seven balls for 92 yards in the first meeting with Green Bay this year, while also having one rush for nine yards. The nine targets he received in that contest were the fourth most he saw in any game this season.

Jimmy G to George Kittle for the TD! #49ers pic.twitter.com/DBV8VixQfV — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) December 5, 2021

Kittle was second on the team in receptions (71), targets (94), and receiving yards (910), despite playing in just 14 games. He was tied for the team lead with six touchdown receptions, as well. Those scores were spread across five different games, with four coming on the road and three coming against playoff teams.

Green Bay has allowed a significant number of its touchdowns against to opposing wide receivers this season. So, after watching Deebo Samuel take over another game last week, the Packers will surely aim to clamp down on him in and around the red zone. With 41 of Kittle’s 70 catches coming on the road this season, we expect him to become the perfect alternative target to Samuel for Jimmy Garoppolo when the Niners are in scoring range.