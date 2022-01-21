The Best Online Sports Betting Apps for NFL Divisional Round

As the NFL Divisional Round gets closer, prospective bettors are already looking for the best offers for this weekend. But which apps are the best? Which apps offer the best promos and bonuses?

Legal online sportsbooks are rolling out their best promos and bonuses of the year for the NFL Divisional Round. These are our picks for the best of the bunch.

Caesars Sportsbook’s $1,001 Free Bet Match

The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo includes a free bet match that pays out a Free Bet of up to $1,001 win or lose. This offer is a simple one. Bettors who place a wager on a market with odds of -200 or longer will receive a Free Bet win or lose. That Free Bet will match the user’s first wager dollar-for-dollar up to $1,001.

That means if a bettor places a $700 wager on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-150) to beat the Los Angeles Rams (+130), but the Rams win, the bettor would still get a $700 Free Bet. However, if the Buccaneers were to win that game, the bettor would get the $700 Free Bet plus the winnings earned via the moneyline bet win.

Barstool Sportsbook’s Bet $10, Win $100 TD Bonus

The folks at Barstool Sportsbooks have rolled out a brand-new offer for prospective bettors to take advantage of. Any bettor who opts-in and uses promo code ELITEPLAYOFF100 can Bet $10, Win $100 on any NFL team’s moneyline. However, the outcome of the selected game has no bearing on this bonus conveying.

In fact, this is a touchdown bonus that isn’t even tied to the selected team alone. Rather, this bonus is tied to either team in the selected game finds the end zone. That means if a bettor were to wager $10 on the Buffalo Bills moneyline and they lose 21-0, the player would still earn the $100 bonus because a touchdown was scored in the game.

Bet $1, Win $125 If 1PT+ Is Scored with FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel Sportsbook has a sensational offer that is an absolute no-brainer. This exclusive promo can only be access via the link above or below. With this offer, a bettor can turn a mere $1 wager into $125 in site credit as long as a point is scored in the NFL Divisional Round. This bonus is not tied to a specific game, though obviously no NFL playoff games can end in a tie.

As such, if a bettor wagers $1 on the Tennessee Titans moneyline, but they lose 6-0, the bonus would still be credited to the user’s account since the Cincinnati Bengals scored at least one point. This is a guaranteed winner and can earn bettors a 125x multiplier on their first bet.

DraftKings Sportsbook’s Bet $5, Win $280 Offer

This promo offer for new users from DraftKings Sportsbook is truly a great one. DraftKings Sportsbook has opted to level the playing field ahead of this weekend’s Divisional Round slate. Bettors who opt-into this promo after signing up via one of our links can get a 56-1 odds boost on the team of their choice to win its game.

That 56-1 odds boost equates to +5600 odds. To put that in perspective, the biggest underdog right now is the San Francisco 49ers (+190). This odds boost can be used on any team, including favorites like the Bucs (-145), Chiefs (-125), Packers (-235), or Titans (-180). Winning bets will be paid out in seven $40 Free Bets that can be used on any game or player prop.

Bet $10, Win $200 Touchdown Bonus from BetMGM

Last but certainly not least is a great touchdown bonus offer from BetMGM. Bettors who sign up and opt-into this promo can turn a $10 wager into a $200 bonus win or lose as long as their team scores a touchdown. That means if a bettor wagers $10 on the Bengals moneyline and they score a touchdown, but lose to the Titans, the user would still receive the $200 touchdown bonus.

This offer is unique in that it allows for the possibility of a double win. A bettor could wager $10 on the Bengals and if they score a TD en route to a win, the bettor would receive the $200 touchdown bonus plus winnings on the moneyline bet.

