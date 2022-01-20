Caesars NY is ready for an NFL Divisional Round featuring highly anticipated games that should be rife with drama. And given NY online sports betting will be in only its third full weekend, the app will be aggressively looking to bring in new players in an effort to ensure it emerges as one of the market’s longterm elite options.

The latest Caesars NY promos bring awesome NFL odds, betting specials, and up to $3,300 in bonuses that can be used to bet on any of the four divisional round matchups.

Things get started Saturday afternoon when the Bengals and Titans meet up in Tennessee and wrap up Sunday night in Kansas City where the Chiefs will host the Bills. In between, 49ers-Packers and Rams-Bucs will keep things going. Across the four games, the total point spreads at Caesars NY add up to less than 15 points, meaning oddsmakers expect highly competitive games. Throughout the action, Caesars NY will deliver awesome specials that could help deliver huge payouts.

Caesars NY Promo for NFL Divisional Round

In addition to what are expected to be highly competitive game, the top NY online sports betting apps are also expected to have a highly competitive weekend. The race to bring in as many new players as possible ahead of Super Bowl 56 is on.

The New York market remains in its infancy, which means now is the time for the top players to establish dominance. Caesars NY is sparing no expense, offering new players as much as three times the bonus value put out by some of its competitors.

In fact, Caesars NY is the only app available to New York bettors that will offer $300 simply for signing up.

This weekend, with loaded NBA, NHL, and college basketball slates teaming up with what should be four outstanding NFL postseason games, plenty of new players will be looking for sportsbooks apps, and they’d be wise to get the state’s best pairing of new player offers.

The Sign Up Process

Below, check out further details on the Caesars NY promos available this weekend. First, let’s run through a quick check on how to sign up.

Click here. This will automatically unlock Caesars New York promo code ESNYNEW, which ensures the maximum bonus value.

. This will automatically unlock Caesars New York promo code ESNYNEW, which ensures the maximum bonus value. Complete the brief sign up process. Get a $300 bonus.

Make a first deposit of at least $10. Get a 100% match.

Start betting.

What to Expect from Caesars NY Promos

We will dive into the NFL-specific offers in a moment, but first, let’s talk about how players can obtain up to $3,300 in total value before even placing a wager.

At sign up, Caesars NY will distribute a $300 sign up bonus, one that comes without a deposit. From there, the app will fully match deposits, up to $3,000.

Once inside the app, bettors can grab as many as 70+ odds boosts on any given day, including lists of game and player prop enhancements for each of the four NFL postseason games.

As the weekend moves in, look for for NBA profit boosts on live bets and free jersey offers to pair up with risk-free same game parlays, scoring bonuses, and other NFL Divisional Round offers.

