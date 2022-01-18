New Yorkers are hitting the ground running after the recent launch of online sports betting in the Empire State and the latest FanDuel Sportsbook NY promos are keeping things moving forward.

The latest FanDuel Sportsbook NY promo is a Spread the Love no-brainer on the Knicks against the Pelicans. New users can combine this Spread the Love offer with a $1,000 risk-free bet or a 30-1 odds boost on the NFL.

Sports betting is off with a bang in New York and this Spread the Love offer is going to be the easiest way to win money on the Knicks. This isn’t the first time that FanDuel Sportsbook has run with this specific promotion, but it will be the first time that New Yorkers can get in on the action. Combine this Spread the Love offer with one of two sign-up bonuses to pad that bankroll.

Click here to sign up and redeem the latest FanDuel Sportsbook NY promos.

Spread the Love on the Knicks With This FanDuel Sportsbook NY Promo

Spread the Love is a straightforward promo that relies on the collective instead of the individual. This FanDuel Sportsbook NY promo is available to new and existing users alike.

For every 500 players who place a wager on the Knicks against the spread, the line will move one point in New York’s favor. For example, if 50,000 New Yorkers bet on the Knicks against the Pelicans, the spread will move 100 points.

All players will get the closing line on the spread, not the number when they placed their wager. In short, if you bet the Knicks at +20, but the line closes at +60, you will get that final number.

That might seem like a crazy number to hit, but it’s been done in other states before. The maximum wager on this Spread the Love Knicks no-brainer is $50 at -110 odds.

It’s rare to see an NBA bet that is a complete lock, but this certainly qualifies.

Other FanDuel Sportsbook NY Promos

Spread the Love is something that all New Yorkers can get in on, but new users on FanDuel Sportsbook NY will get to choose between two sign-up bonuses.

The first is a $1,000 risk-free bet that can be applied to a wide range of markets. The second is a 30-1 odds boost that can be applied to any NFL game this weekend. That means bettors can jump in ahead of any of the four divisional round matchups and back any of the eight teams in action to win for a $150 payout.

How to Sign Up

Follow the steps below to sign up and claim your FanDuel Sportsbook NY promos:

Click here to sign up with the $1,000 risk-free bet offer. Click here to grab a 30-1 odds boost on any NFL game.

to sign up with the $1,000 risk-free bet offer. Click here to grab a 30-1 odds boost on any NFL game. After creating your account, make a deposit of $10 or more to qualify for these promos.

Place your first bet risk-free up to $1,000 or bet $5 to win $150 on any NFL game.

Bet the $50 maximum on the Knicks against the spread and help boost this number.

