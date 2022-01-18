The NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend may have been a disappointment with so many blowouts, but it’s setting the stage for a massive weekend for new users on DraftKings New York. The four Divisional Round matchups are setting up to be instant classics.

New DraftKings New York users who sign up this week can bet $5 on any NFL team’s moneyline to win $280 in bonus cash. This translates to 56-1 odds on any of the Divisional Round games this weekend.

Despite the Wild Card Weekend letdown, the Divisional Round matchups are about as good as it gets. The Bengals and Titans will kick things off on Saturday with the Packers and 49ers scheduled for the night game. Sunday will feature a couple of quarterback duels. The Buccaneers will host the Rams before the Chiefs and Bills close out the weekend.

It doesn’t matter which team you are looking to bet, all eight of these squads are eligible for this 56-1 odds boost on DraftKings New York. Let’s take a closer look at how you can redeem this offer.

DraftKings New York Bet $5, Win $280

This DraftKings New York promo is a great way to boost the odds on any NFL team this weekend. All four games should be competitive, but you can bet on any of the teams like they are a massive underdog.

This 56-1 odds boost is not a random coincidence. DraftKings New York is boosting the odds in honor of the upcoming Super Bowl 56. This boost equates to a bet $5, win $280 in bonus cash offer.

Players who pick the winning side on this bet will earn $280 in bonus cash. This bonus credit will be sent to users as seven $40 free bets that are valid for up to one week after the original wager settles.

Getting Started on DraftKings New York

Signing up with DraftKings New York can be done from a computer or mobile device. This process can be completed in a matter of minutes. Here is a step-by-step guide to help you get started:

Click here to create your account.

or on any of the links above or below to create your account. Make a deposit of $5 or more to qualify for this DraftKings New York promo.

Place a $5 wager on any NFL team’s moneyline in the Divisional Round.

Win $280 in bonus cash if your team emerges victorious.

NFL Divisional Round

The NFL Playoffs are continuing as we travel the road to Super Bowl 56. Outside of a couple of last-second finishes, the Wild Card Weekend games were mostly blowouts. Hopefully, that’s not the case in the Divisional Round.

Let’s take a look at the current moneyline odds on DraftKings New York for all four Divisional Round games this weekend:

Tennessee Titans (-190) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (+160)

Green Bay Packers (-260) vs. San Francisco 49ers (+210)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-150) vs. Los Angeles Rams (+130)

Kansas City Chiefs (-130) vs. Buffalo Bills (+110)

