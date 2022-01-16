It’s been just over a week since NY online sports betting launched and FanDuel Sportsbook NY has done a fantastic job establishing itself as a top-notch sportsbook in the Empire State. Bettors can now take advantage of some incredible FanDuel Sportsbook NY NFL promos, including a huge odds boost that can be applied to any team playing on Sunday.

New users who sign up for a FanDuel Sportsbook NY account can Bet $5, Win $150 cash on NFL team of your choice. This offer pays out winning bets in cash, which can be withdrawn or used on other bets.

Bettors in New York had the opportunity to root for the Buffalo Bills –the Empire State’s lone representative in the playoffs– as they downed the New England Patriots. Now New York Giants fans can root against a pair of NFC East foes as the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys face off agains the San Francisco 49ers.

FanDuel Sportsbook NY NFL Promos Include 30-1 Odds Boost

On the surface, a 30-1 odds boost looks like a solid offer. Yet, there are multiple reasons that this is far from just being solid. In fact, this might be the best promo being offered by any legal online sportsbook this weekend. A 30-1 odds boost equates to +3000 moneyline odds. To put that into perspective, the biggest underdog on Sunday is the Pittsburgh Steelers (+500). We wouldn’t recommend betting on the Steelers, but if you were to do so, it should be as part of this promo.

The best part about this FanDuel Sportsbook NY offer is that it pays out winning bets in cash. There is no complicated playthrough requirement. That means if your team wins and you want to pull out your $150 winnings, you can. If you want to use them on other bets, you can. It really is that simple.

NFL Playoffs Same Game Parlay Bet & Get

When it comes to legal online sports betting, there might not be a better feeling that getting free money. FanDuel Sportsbook NY is giving bettors the chance to earn anywhere from $10-$100 in site credit just by placing qualifying same game parlay bets.

Any bettor who places at least $20 in cumulative same game parlay wagers can get a $10 bonus win or lose. There are four tiers of bonuses that increase based on the cumulative value of the wagers placed. In fact, bettors who wager $200+ can get a site credit bonus of $100 even if the bets lose.

Any prospective bettor who meets eligibility requirements to place legal online sports bets can get in on the action with these FanDuel Sportsbook NY NFL promos by signing up for an account.

