It’s been nearly one week since NY online sports betting went live in the Empire State and NY sports betting apps aren’t slowing down. In fact, the four legal online sportsbooks available in New York are offering a staggering $3,980 in potential bonuses for new users to take advantage of.

Below you will find the best NY sports betting apps, including each sportsbook’s new user offers.

NY Sports Betting Apps and Bonuses

The NFL Playoffs are about to begin, which marks the first time that bettors in the Empire State will be eligible to get in on the action with legal online sports betting. Let’s take a look at the best offers going.

Caesars NY Sportsbook Offers $3,000 Deposit Match and $300 Registration Bonus

If you’ve found yourself uttering something to the effect of, “Wait. Isn’t that $3,300 of the $3,980?” that’s okay. We never said the bonuses were evenly distributed. Caesars Sportsbook NY has gone into the Empire State looking to dominate the competition. Offering $3,300 in bonuses up front is a great way to do so.

Any potential user who clicks on the link above or below and uses promo code ESNYNEW will get a $300 registration bonus just for creating an account, as well as a deposit match of up to $3,000. That’s notable on a number of levels, but especially because it’s a 100% match rate. If you deposit $100, Caesars NY will match it with $100 in site credit. If your first deposit is $3,000, Caesars Sportsbook NY will match it with $3,000 in site credit.

Click here and enter promo code ESNYNEW to get up to $3,300 in bonuses from Caesars NY.

FanDuel NY Gives The Chance to Bet $5, Win $150 Cash

Here’s the thing about new user promos: they’re often backed by or pay out site credit. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with that. FanDuel NY, however, is giving bettors the chance to make things incredibly easy. Bettors who sign up, make a $10 deposit, and place their first $5 cash wager on any NFL team’s moneyline can earn a $150 cash payout.

This new user promo includes a 30-1 odds boost can be applied to any NFL team playing this weekend. Of course, that’s important to note because there are some heavy favorites, headlined by the Kansas City Chiefs (-675). Were it not for this promo, bettors would have to wager $675 on Kansas City just to make $100. Instead, bettors in New York can wager $5 on the Chiefs and earn $150 cash in a win. The winnings can be withdrawn or used on other bets.

Click here to Bet $5, Win $150 cash if your NFL team wins this weekend with FanDuel NY Sportsbook.

Bet $5, Win $280 In Bonuses With DraftKings Sportsbook NY

DraftKings Sportsbook is easily one of the best in the business, not just in New York, but in a number of other states as well. While this isn’t a cash offer, there’s incredible financial upside that can be found in this DraftKings NY promo. Bettors who register can earn an astounding 56x multiplier on their first bet.

New users who sign up, make a $5 deposit, and opt-into this 56-1 odds boost promo can get boosted +5600 moneyline odds on any NFL team to win on Wild Card weekend. That’s incredible value. If the user’s team wins, DraftKings NY will issue seven $40 Free Bets, which can be used on any game or player prop bet available in the app.

Bet $5, Win $280 in bonuses with DraftKings Sportsbook NY when you click here.

BetRivers NY Has a $250 Deposit Match

Sometimes the best promo for some bettors is the simplest one. It’s unlikely that you’ll find yourself inundated with commercials for BetRivers NY. In fact, given the media blitz being performed by the aforementioned sportsbooks, it’s possible you hadn’t heard much of anything about BetRivers NY at all. None of that matters.

BetRivers NY has a great deposit match bonus that is simple to sign up for and even simpler to understand. Make your first deposit and BetRivers NY will match it. You deposit $50, they’ll deposit $50. You deposit $250, they’ll deposit $250. Either way, could potentially double your account total with up to an additional $250 in site credit with BetRivers NY.

Click here to get a $250 deposit match from BetRivers NY.