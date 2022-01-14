The latest FanDuel NY promo available for NFL Super Wild Card Weekend can help turn $5 into $150. All you have to do is correctly pick a winner in any of the six postseason showdowns between Saturday afternoon and Monday night.

New York online sports betting enters its second full weekend, and the timing is rather impeccable for those who have been waiting years to legally wager on sports via mobile apps. FanDuel went live just in time for the final weekend of regular season action, but better market awareness and a three-day slate of postseason games figures to make for an ever better betting weekend.

FanDuel NY Promo Offers Crazy Odds on NFL Wild Card Games

This latest FanDuel NY promo should figure to draw in plenty of new players, as a small up front commitment has a chance to turn around an awesome cash payout at crazy odds. Breaking down the slate, there’s a little bit of everything when it comes to the first weekend of postseason action.

Games like 49ers-Cowboys, Patriots-Bills, Raiders-Bengals, and Cardinals-Rams each feel like toss-ups. Each game features a favorite of at least three points, but nobody would be particularly surprised if any of these teams moved onto the divisional round. Still, grabbing 30-1 odds on any of them with this FanDuel NY promo represents a fantastic opportunity to win $150 cash on just a $5 wager.

Meanwhile, the Eagles-Bucs and Steelers-Chiefs matchups represent games in which one side is a larger favorite. Currently, the Chiefs are favored by double digits while the Bucs are hovering near that mark as a 9-point favorite.

To get a better sense of this offer’s worth, consider that the Chiefs would go from a -630 moneyline favorite to +3000. That means a bettor would normally have to wager north of $900 to win $150 in cash on a Chiefs victory, but can now do so with just a $5 bet.

Get This FanDuel NY Promo for NFL Playoffs

Before we get to some quick instructions on how to download the app and get this FanDuel NY promo, don’t forget — this bonus will pay out in cash, which means the potential winnings will be immediately available to remove from the sportsbook account.

Click here to register. You will be brought to a special NFL Wild Card Weekend promo page. Click through and complete the registration to create an account.

Make a first deposit of at least $10. FanDuel offers numerous deposit options.

Make a first wager on any of the 12 teams in action this weekend to win. Place the $5 bet.

If the wager wins, you’ll score $150 in cash.

Same Game Parlay Bonus

The other FanDuel New York promo to take note of is an in-app special that can be found in the promotions tab. Secure a $100 bonus when betting $20 in cumulative same game parlays on wild cared games.

Those who bet $200+ on SGPS will get the $100 bonus, while those who wager $100 – $199.99 will get $50 in site credit.

