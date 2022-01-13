Who’s headed to Vegas?

The NHL announced the rosters for the 2022 All-Star Game on Thursday evening.

Three of the four players elected from our three area teams will be playing in their first career All-Star Game on Feb. 5. In all, there are 18 players making their first career All-Star Game appearance this year.

Representing the New York Rangers will be forward Chris Kreider and reigning Norris Trophy winner Adam Fox. This is the first time in ten years the Rangers have more than one player headed to the All-Star Game.

Fox is the first Rangers’ defenseman in five years to head to the All-Star Game; Ryan McDonagh (2016-17) was the last. He is only the second defenseman in NHL history to win the Norris Trophy before playing in/being selected to an All-Star Game.

Kreider is the first Rangers’ forward to play in consecutive All-Star games since Wayne Gretzky in 1996-97 and 1998-99.

What about the Islanders?

Defenseman Adam Pelech will appear in his first career All-Star Game representing the Islanders.

This season hasn’t gone as planned for the Isles, but Pelech has stood out as one of their most consistent players.

What about the Devils?

Like Fox and Pelech, Devils forward Jack Hughes will appear in his first All-Star Game this season.

Forwards Mathew Barzal, Jesper Bratt and Mika Zibanejad are among the candidates to be voted the Last Man In from the Metropolitan Division. You can vote here.

The 2022 NHL All-Stars Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook will take place on Feb. 4 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. The 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Game will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Feb. 5 at 3 PM ET on ABC.