In case you somehow missed it, NY online sports betting is live and there is a great BetRivers NY promo that bettors in the Empire State can take advantage of. Any prospective bettor can get a deposit match at a 100% rate up to $250, which is tremendous value ahead of the NFL Playoffs.

New users who register for this BetRivers NY promo can get up to $250 in a deposit match by clicking on any of the links on this page. The deposit match funds can then be used on any game in the BetRivers app.

BetRivers BETRIVERS NEW YORK IS NOW LIVE GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS $250

DEPOSIT MATCH BET NOW

There are plenty of NBA and NHL games to wager on throughout the rest of the week ahead of the NFL Playoffs, including the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, and Buffalo Sabres. Bettors in New York could also opt to sign up and make a first deposit now to ensure everything is ready ahead of this weekend’s playoff games.

Get started with this BetRivers NY promo when you click here and get a $250 deposit match.

BetRivers NY Promo Unlocks $250 Deposit Match

Sometimes in legal online sports betting, the best option is a straightforward one. While it might not be the flashiest promo being offered at the moment, this BetRivers NY promo is an easy one to understand and even easier to access. Prospective bettors can get started by clicking on any of the links on this page.

Once on the registration page, bettors need simply fill in the requested information to set up an account and make a first deposit. BetRivers NY will match any prospective bettor’s first deposit with up to $250 in site credit. That site credit can then be used on any game, league, sport, or player prop bet available in the BetRivers NY app.

What to Bet On

There is no shortage of games to wager on this week. If you’re looking for some New York action, the Brooklyn Nets will host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night. On the ice, the New York Islanders will host the New Jersey Devils, the Buffalo Sabres will be on the road against the Nashville Predators, and the New York Rangers will be in San Jose taking on the Sharks. The game that many New Yorkers are eagerly anticipating, however, comes on Saturday night when the Buffalo Bills host AFC East rival the New England Patriots on NFL Wild Card weekend.

How to Register For This BetRivers NY Promo

Any bettor interested in snagging a $250 deposit match from BetRivers NY can do so by signing up for an account. The signup process only takes a few minutes to complete.

Click here to take advantage of this BetRivers NY promo.

to take advantage of this BetRivers NY promo. Input the required information to create an account, including an email address, password, full name, date of birth, residential address, and phone number.

Make your first deposit, which will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $250.

Once you’ve made your first deposit, you should see the site credit in your account that matches your first deposit up to $250. At that point, you can begin betting on any game available in the app.

Click here to get started with a $250 deposit match with this BetRivers NY promo.