NFL Wild Card weekend is nearly here and DraftKings New York is giving bettors the chance to earn a huge bonus on any game this weekend. Bettors who sign up for a DraftKings New York account can apply a 56-1 odds boost on any NFL team playing on Wild Card weekend regardless of their moneyline odds.

DraftKings New York is offering prospective bettors the chance to Bet $5, Win $280 on the NFL team of their choice to win its game this weekend. Bettors who sign up can apply this 56-1 odds boost on any team.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: NY, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS 56-1 ODDS!

ANY NFL POSTSEASON GAME BET NOW

There is no shortage of noteworthy matchups going down this weekend. An AFC East showdown between the New England Patriots, as well as an NFC West clash between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals stand out as a pair of games featuring teams who know each other well.

Click here to Bet $5, Win $280 if your NFL team wins on Wild Card weekend with DraftKings New York.

DraftKings New York Offers Bet $5, Win $280 For Wild Card Weekend

Since launching on Saturday, DraftKings New York has gained a strong foothold in the Empire State and has rolled out an incredible NFL promo ahead of the postseason. Bettors who register for a DraftKings New York account can get in on the action with a 56-1 odds boost on any team, regardless of the moneyline odds or point spread established by the oddsmakers.

There are six games going down on Wild Card weekend, but it makes the most sense to use this 56-1 odds boost on either of the heavy favorites this weekend. The Kansas City Chiefs (-630) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-400) are heavy favorites against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles, respectively. Both are eligible to use this 56-1 odds boost on.

The Value of 56-1 Odds Boost

The 56-1 odds boost being offered with this DraftKings New York promo equates to +5600 odds. Currently, the biggest underdog this weekend is the Pittsburgh Steelers (+450), who are a 12.5-point underdog in their game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The flip side of that indicates that the Chiefs are the heaviest favorite at -630 moneyline odds. Under normal circumstances, it would take a $630 wager just to make $100 in profit. This DraftKings New York promo offers $280 in bonuses on a mere $5 wager if the user’s team wins the game. This is a massive multiplier that can be used on any team.

How to Register with DraftKings New York

New users can get in on the action ahead of Wild Card weekend by signing up for a DraftKings New York account. It only takes a few minutes to register.

Click here to register for DraftKings New York.

to register for DraftKings New York. Fill in the required information to finish the registration process.

Make your first deposit of at least $5 to get the 56-1 odds boost.

Place your $5 wager on any NFL team’s moneyline.

If your team wins, you’ll earn seven $40 Free Bets, which can be used on any sport, game, or player prop available in the DraftKings New York app.

Bet $5, Win $280 if your team wins on NFL Wild Card weekend with DraftKings New York by clicking here.